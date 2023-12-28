WWJD? Texas Republicans Didn't Back Down in the War on Christmas During Christmas

Certain Texas Republicans in particular fully embraced hostility this season. Rather than relaxing into stress-free days away from work and school, these conservatives kept throwing kindling into the War on Christmas dumpster fire.
Perhaps no one is better at inspiring outrage than former President Donald Trump, to whom many Lone Star lawmakers look for political inspiration. While his White House successor spread a message of peace, Trump leaned into a bitter Yuletide fury.
The MAGA leader sarcastically wished all a merry Christmas, including those who are “looking to destroy” the nation.
“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” he continued in a Truth Social post. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Trump’s acerbic rhetoric clearly strikes a chord with Texas conservatives. Nearly two-thirds of the state’s GOP voters, 65%, would cast their ballot for the former pres in the March primary, according to a recent poll.
It’s in this Trumpian guns-blazing spirit that the Republican Party of Texas has come out to defend the holiday. (Against whom? No one knows.)
“We aren't afraid to say it: Merry Christmas y'all!” the party bravely wrote in a Saturday post on X.
Other courageous Texas Republicans seized the moment to brag about their weaponry. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, for instance, wished his social media followers a happy holiday with a photo.
“The gift that keeps on giving... #MerryChrismas,” Roy wrote on X, forgetting the “t” in the word “Christmas,” which feels like a big miss when thinking of how the battle he's fighting isn't on behalf of a dude named Chris. The GOP congressman’s Dec. 25 post included a picture of a box of Winchester Target & Practice ammunition: 100 rounds, to be exact.
Some questions came to mind for Roy’s X followers — like how, exactly, does this gift keep on giving? As one social media user pointed out: “They’re literally a one time use object.”
Speaking of targets, certain ultraconservative Texans are (yet again) taking aim at House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican.
Earlier this year, the state lawmaker found himself in the crosshairs of high-ranking politicians, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, because of the attorney general’s impeachment trial. The House, you might recall, voted to impeach AG Ken Paxton but the Senate acquitted him. Some Republicans have demanded that Phelan resign, including Paxton himself.
Well, intraparty strife clearly doesn’t rest during the holidays, as evidenced by these anti-Phelan mailers.
“Bizarre: In the days before Christmas, voters in Speaker Phelan's district are receiving cards from some of his detractors suggesting Phelan canceled Christmas in favor of Ramadan,” wrote Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report.
Some X users pointed out that Ramadan actually ended in April, and others slammed the mailers for being virulently racist.
“A reminder to the Muslim American and Asian American communities: Islamophobia is now out and proud in the @TexasGOP (still),” wrote state Rep. Gene Wu, a Houston Democrat, in response. “When they show you who they really are, don't doubt them.”
Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott lashed out at the Houston Chronicle after its editorial board criticized his border crusade. The Christmas Eve piece compared Jesus’ earthly parents to refugees and called for compassion toward immigrants.
Abbott shared the article to X with three laughing emojis.
“Chron doesn’t know the story of Mary & Joseph. They weren’t ‘refugees’ (look up definition),” Abbott wrote. “Read Luke 2:1-10. They were ordered by the govt to go to Bethlehem to register for the census. Nice distortion. Doing Devil’s work.”
Some folks debated Abbott on this point, including one user who wrote: “They had to flee to Egypt to escape Herod’s decree that all male children under two should be killed? Doesn’t that qualify as refugees?”
Good lord. From accusing the media of being in cahoots with Satan to wishing hellfire on their enemies, Republicans have really gone full-on Rambo this Christmas. Let’s all pray that 2024 will be a little more tranquil.