VICTORY! Southlake Wins War on Christmas as Carroll ISD Bars 'Winter Break'

Southlake @Carrollisd school board president Cam Bryan has decreed that there is to be no more use of the term “winter break.” Only “Christmas and New Year’s break” is allowed.



If you know of someone that is this triggered by inclusivity, please try to get them some counseling.

This is Cam's third Christmas on the board, which has been Conservative since basically forever. There is no war on Christmas in Southlake, just teachers trying to make their non-Christian students feel included. They shouldn't be shamed for that; they should be applauded.

Cam,

This is the nonsense that got y'all in a whole podcast (Southlake) & book (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) all while undergoing numerous USDOE OCR investigations. Please stop!

Signed,

A Christian who also understands it's not a public schools place to indoctrinate