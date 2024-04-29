 Dallas Earns 4 Spots in Best U.S. High Schools Rankings | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

U.S. News & World Report gives high marks for some Dallas public high schools in its latest study.
April 29, 2024
Dallas and Grand Prairie ISDs have some highly ranked high schools according to a recent report.
Dallas and Grand Prairie ISDs have some highly ranked high schools according to a recent report. Photo by Sam Balye on Unsplash
Share this:
Whether the topic is school board elections, vouchers, book bans, gun violence or shrinking budgets, education is an area of paramount importance in Texas. And for all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s hot talk on how Texas public schools are going to hell in a woke basket, there's evidence that plenty of Texas high schools are doing pretty well, especially here in Dallas.

U.S. News & World Report recently published its rankings of Best U.S. High Schools, an annual list of public schools only. Four Dallas high schools and one in Grand Prairie were named in the top 85 of the list, with three Big D schools landing in the top 30.

The rankings were based on analyzed data from 25,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were judged on several criteria, including “their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.” Traditional schools as well as charter, magnet and STEM high schools were surveyed.

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) in Dallas was named as the state’s top high school in the report.

“Being the number one high school in Texas and sixth nationally is a great accomplishment,” said Arnoldo Zuniga, TAG principal, in a statement. “The recognition is due to the tireless effort of our teachers, students, and parents, which allows students not only to only succeed academically, but more importantly, allows students to develop their own path towards future success.”

Other Texas high schools in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Brownsville made appearances in the Top 100, but none from Collin, Denton or Tarrant counties did. BASIS Peoria in Arizona nabbed the top spot, scoring a perfect 100 in both the magazine’s college readiness index and overall score, but as you can see below, Dallas schools weren’t far behind.


#6
The School for the Talented and Gifted

College Readiness Index score: 99.97 out of 100
Overall score: 99.7 out of 100
What U.S News & World Report said: “The School for the Talented and Gifted follows the state's Distinguished Achievement Program and places an emphasis on Advanced Placement curriculum. TAG offers 30 AP courses and students are required to take 12 to graduate. Students at TAG may conduct field research via partnerships with local universities, take electives such as fashion marketing and enroll in mini-courses like ballroom dancing or glass blowing during interim terms.”

#23
Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

College Readiness Index score: 93.5 out of 100
Overall score: 99.87 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is ranked second within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 94%, and 71% of students are economically disadvantaged. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is 1 of 39 high schools in the Dallas Independent School District.”

#29
Science and Engineering Magnet School

College Readiness Index score: 100 out of 100
Overall score: 99.84 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Students at the Science and Engineering Magnet School start Advanced Placement courses their freshman year and can earn college credit via dual-enrollment opportunities with several area community colleges and universities. Located in a complex that houses five other magnet schools, SEM offers AP courses in calculus, biology and statistics, among others. Parents can get involved through fundraising and by hosting college planning nights.”

#30
Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute

College Readiness Index score: 96.4 out of 100
Overall score: 99.83 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is ranked fourth within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 91%, and 64% of students are economically disadvantaged. Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is 1 of 7 high schools in the Grand Prairie Independent School District.”

#85
Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet

College Readiness Index score: 83.3 out of 100
Overall score: 99.52 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is ranked 10th within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 95%, and 68% of students are economically disadvantaged. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is 1 of 39 high schools in the Dallas Independent School District.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

Arts & Culture News

BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

By Kelly Dearmore
Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

Sports

Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

By Emma Ruby
New Dallas Police Program Will Map Cameras Across City, Raising Privacy Concerns

Police

New Dallas Police Program Will Map Cameras Across City, Raising Privacy Concerns

By Emma Ruby
Family Files Lawsuit Over Man's Death by Suicide in Kaufman County Jail

Courts

Family Files Lawsuit Over Man's Death by Suicide in Kaufman County Jail

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation