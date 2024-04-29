Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

U.S. News & World Report recently published its rankings of Best U.S. High Schools, an annual list of public schools only. Four Dallas high schools and one in Grand Prairie were named in the top 85 of the list, with three Big D schools landing in the top 30.
The rankings were based on analyzed data from 25,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were judged on several criteria, including “their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.” Traditional schools as well as charter, magnet and STEM high schools were surveyed.
The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) in Dallas was named as the state’s top high school in the report.
“Being the number one high school in Texas and sixth nationally is a great accomplishment,” said Arnoldo Zuniga, TAG principal, in a statement. “The recognition is due to the tireless effort of our teachers, students, and parents, which allows students not only to only succeed academically, but more importantly, allows students to develop their own path towards future success.”
Other Texas high schools in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Brownsville made appearances in the Top 100, but none from Collin, Denton or Tarrant counties did. BASIS Peoria in Arizona nabbed the top spot, scoring a perfect 100 in both the magazine’s college readiness index and overall score, but as you can see below, Dallas schools weren’t far behind.
#6
College Readiness Index score: 99.97 out of 100
The School for the Talented and Gifted
Overall score: 99.7 out of 100
What U.S News & World Report said: “The School for the Talented and Gifted follows the state's Distinguished Achievement Program and places an emphasis on Advanced Placement curriculum. TAG offers 30 AP courses and students are required to take 12 to graduate. Students at TAG may conduct field research via partnerships with local universities, take electives such as fashion marketing and enroll in mini-courses like ballroom dancing or glass blowing during interim terms.”
#23
College Readiness Index score: 93.5 out of 100
Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School
Overall score: 99.87 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is ranked second within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 94%, and 71% of students are economically disadvantaged. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School is 1 of 39 high schools in the Dallas Independent School District.”
#29
College Readiness Index score: 100 out of 100
Science and Engineering Magnet School
Overall score: 99.84 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Students at the Science and Engineering Magnet School start Advanced Placement courses their freshman year and can earn college credit via dual-enrollment opportunities with several area community colleges and universities. Located in a complex that houses five other magnet schools, SEM offers AP courses in calculus, biology and statistics, among others. Parents can get involved through fundraising and by hosting college planning nights.”
#30
College Readiness Index score: 96.4 out of 100
Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute
Overall score: 99.83 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is ranked fourth within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 91%, and 64% of students are economically disadvantaged. Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute is 1 of 7 high schools in the Grand Prairie Independent School District.”
#85
College Readiness Index score: 83.3 out of 100
Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet
Overall score: 99.52 out of 100
What U.S. News & World Report said: “Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is ranked 10th within Texas. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 95%, and 68% of students are economically disadvantaged. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet is 1 of 39 high schools in the Dallas Independent School District.”