Hush Little Babies, Summertime and the Last Day of School Are Almost Here

Time is fast approaching when Dallas school kids can break out that favorite springtime ditty, "No more pencils, no more books, no more teachers' dirty looks."



Of course, this being 2024, most kids probably don't know that old gem, and this being Texas, the updated version would be more like, "No more pencils, no more books (literally), no more despairing, low-paid looks from teachers in the state's underfunded public school system."



Doesn't scan quite as well as the original, but give it props for being way more accurate.



In any event, kids, summer break is almost here, that time of year no adult anywhere believes you've actually earned. Regardless, it's yours anyway despite the grumpy olds, so here's a list of the last day of classes from schools in Dallas County. We pulled these dates from the districts' online calendars. So caveat emptor — y'all know what that means, obviously. And if you need to know exactly how many sweet days of freedom you have coming, we included next school year's start date where possible. All you have to do is a little math. IJBOL.





When Is the Last Day of School in Dallas ISD?

Last day of classes: May 24

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 12



When Is the Last Day of School in Carroll ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 13



When Is the Last Day of School in Carrollton/Farmers Branch ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug 12



When Is the Last Day of School in Cedar Hill ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 12



When Is the Last Day of School in DeSoto ISD?

Last day of classes: May 30

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 12



When Is the Last Day of School in Duncanville ISD?

Last day of classes: May 24

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 14



When Is the Last Day of School in Garland ISD?

Last day of classes: May 30

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 11



When Is the Last Day of School in Grand Prairie ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 13



When Is the Last Day of School in Grapevine/Colleyville ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 14



When Is the Last Day of School in Highland Park ISD?

Last day of classes: May 24

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 14



When Is the Last Day of School in Irving ISD?

Last day of classes: May 30

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 12



When Is the Last Day of School in Lancaster ISD?

Last day of classes: May 30

First day of 2024–25 classes: TBD



When Is the Last Day of School in Mesquite ISD?

Last day of classes: May 23

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 14



When Is the Last Day of School in Plano ISD?

Last day of classes: May 24

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 13



When Is the Last Day of School in Richardson ISD?

Last day of classes: May 24

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 11



When Is the Last Day of School in Sunnyvale ISD?

Last day of classes: June 6

First day of 2024–25 classes: Aug. 19