 Tarrant County, Dallas Colleges Not Using HB 8 to Waive Tuition | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Citing 'Significant Contribution,' Dallas College Not Using HB 8 To Waive Tuition

House Bill 8 will help Texas community colleges assist more new students, but not all college systems are using the new funds the same way.
April 1, 2024
Community colleges in North Texas have multiple programs for new students to recieve assistance or free tuition.
Community colleges in North Texas have multiple programs for new students to recieve assistance or free tuition. MD Duran/Unsplash
Share this:
It’s fair to say that public education, and the teachers who provide it, were among the biggest victims of the many Legislative sessions in Texas last year. Gun control advocates and members of the LGBTQ community certainly have legitimate claims to the title of party most aggrieved, so let’s say there were many groups that lost out last year.

Even with a record surplus of more than $33 billion in state coffers, additional funding for public schools and teacher pay fell victim to being too close to the war over school vouchers that Gov. Greg Abbott waged over the course of the regular session and each additional special session. But somehow, not all the news regarding public education in Texas was bad coming out of 2023.

House Bill 8, signed into law by Abbott in June, is a $683-million section of the state budget that the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board called “an innovative new model to fund community colleges in Texas.” Authored by Republican Rep. Gary VanDeaver of New Boston, the bill was passed nearly unanimously.

One of the major bullet points in HB 8 is the amount of money community colleges receive while also linking future state funding amounts for a school to successful student outcomes. Austin Community College will decide soon on how it will use the increased amount of money. According to The Texas Tribune, the heavily-attended school may decide to waive tuition for this year’s graduating high-school seniors, through 2027.

“ACC’s Board of Trustees will vote on the proposal in April,” the report said. “If the proposal passes, the school would use the $6.8 million it received this year through House Bill 8.”

We asked Collin College, Dallas College and Tarrant County College officials whether they were considering a similar program with the funds provided by HB 8. Reps from Dallas College and Tarrant County College said they were not doing so; we did not receive a reply from Collin College.

“Dallas College invests over $20 million annually in dual credit programs offering tuition waivers to the students we serve." – Dr. Tiffany Kirksey, Dallas College

tweet this

“Given the significant contribution of the college to make collegiate opportunities accessible to Dallas County high school students, there is not a need for a ‘separate’ program for graduating seniors,” said a Dallas College rep in an email to the Observer.

Similar to its North Texas counterpart, Tarrant County College pointed to what it has already been doing to serve incoming students since before HB 8, including waiving tuition for all dual-credit students.

“Educational affordability, accessibility and opportunity are top priorities. We’re also expanding scholarships and investing earnings from the lease of mineral rights into financial support for graduating high school seniors,” a Tarrant County College rep told the Observer. “We’ve opted into the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s FAST Program and the Texas Educational Opportunity Grant Program and are focused on their successful implementation.”

But let’s go back to what we heard from Dallas College. What “significant contribution” are they speaking of?

According to Dr. Tiffany Kirksey, vice provost, educational partnerships, the work of helping local students get into their college through a range of financial assistance is nothing new.

“Dallas College invests over $20 million annually in dual credit programs offering tuition waivers to the students we serve,” Kirksey said in the email. “In addition, the college provides nearly 30,000 high school students access to higher education through tuition scholarships. This is done in partnership with 18 independent school districts, at more than 150 high school locations. As the largest provider of early college high school and Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) programs in Texas, we consistently work to give high school students access to higher education.”

Traditional dual-credit programs and scholarships to get a student into school is one thing, but Kirksey said that her system puts emphasis on what comes after enrollment.

“Also, high school students have access to Dallas College Promise after high school graduation. This program also removes tuition and financial barriers that could impact student access to higher education," she said. “We have dedicated success coaches and staff who work exclusively with our capable faculty to support all elements of the high school student learning experience.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
'Difficult Decisions Are Being Made' as DISD Reassigns Staff and Teachers

Education

'Difficult Decisions Are Being Made' as DISD Reassigns Staff and Teachers

By Jacob Vaughn
Denton Is a City You Must Avoid During the April 8 Solar Eclipse

News

Denton Is a City You Must Avoid During the April 8 Solar Eclipse

By Jacob Vaughn
Lawmakers Could Ban Intoxicating Hemp Products, Including delta-9 and More

Marijuana

Lawmakers Could Ban Intoxicating Hemp Products, Including delta-9 and More

By Jacob Vaughn
What's a VPN and How Do You Use One To Access Pornhub in Texas?

Courts

What's a VPN and How Do You Use One To Access Pornhub in Texas?

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation