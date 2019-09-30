 


4
Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, took to cable TV over the weekend to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gage Skidmore / Wiki Commons

Robert Jeffress: Impeachment Could Plunge U.S. Into Civil War

Silas Allen | September 30, 2019 | 11:13am
AA

Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas and reliable Donald Trump toady, made a bit of news over the weekend when he predicted on Fox & Friends that the impeachment process could plunge the United States into civil war.

Responding to a question about evangelical Christians' response to impeachment efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives, Jeffress said Democrats are only seeking to impeach Trump because he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"That's the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him," Jeffress said. "And I do want to make this prediction this morning: If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I'm afraid it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal."

Take a look at the video, courtesy of Media Matters for America:

The quote drew more attention than it might have otherwise when Trump tweeted it Sunday afternoon. The statement itself, and the tweets that followed, drew rebukes not only from Democrats, but from some in Trump's own party. On Sunday evening, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, called the quote "beyond repugnant."

This isn't the first time Jeffress has made the rounds on conservative shows to defend Trump. On an episode of conservative radio personality Todd Starnes' show last February, Jeffress said Christians who oppose Trump are "spineless morons."

"Let me say this as charitably as I can,” Jeffress said. “These ‘Never Trump’ evangelicals are morons. They are absolutely spineless morons, and they cannot admit that they were wrong.”

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

