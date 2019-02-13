Robert Jeffress: Christians Who Don't Back Trump Are Morons, Like Christians in Nazi Germany

Robert Jeffress made perhaps his strongest statements yet in defense of President Donald Trump. Given what Jeffress has said about the president in past, it should come as no shock that the First Baptist Dallas pastor's new remarks have left him teetering on the edge of the deep end.

Wednesday morning, Jeffress made one of his frequent appearances on conservative radio personality Todd Starnes' show to talk about the biggest threat facing America today — the vanishingly small number of white evangelicals who refuse to support the president.

“Let me say this as charitably as I can,” Jeffress said, prefacing a statement that you just know was going to be as charitable as a loan shark. “These ‘Never Trump’ evangelicals are morons. They are absolutely spineless morons and they cannot admit that they were wrong.”

Jeffress' statements may leave you, the person who feels that Trump has been just as megalomaniacal, racist and infuriating as imaginable during his two-plus years in office, wondering what the hell the pastor is talking about.

The answer, of course, is abortion.

“This is an issue of life and death. This is so black and white, so much about good versus evil. I don’t get it,” Jeffress said. “It really goes to the core of who we are as a country and what kind of a country we have in the future, and if we can’t get this issue of life right, I just don’t know where we’re going to go down the road.”

In 2015, Jeffress blamed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on abortion. This time, he reached back for an even more inflammatory claim.

“We cannot afford to be like German Christians who, in the rise of the evil reign of Adolf Hitler, just remained neutered. They remained silent. And you saw what happened there.” — Robert Jeffress Facebook

“What you’re seeing that Andrew Cuomo and others have proposed, it’s not only sinful and wrong, it is barbaric,” he said. “It is the sign of what Romans 1 in the New Testament calls a depraved mind that would allow that to happen.”

Jeffress is referring to a new New York law the state's governor, Cuomo, signed that codifies women's right to abortion. The law allows abortion past 24 weeks of pregnancy with a doctor's recommendation. Anti-choice activists like Jeffress and Trump claim the law essentially legalizes infanticide. That isn't true.

Christians who don't support Trump, Jeffress goes on to argue, are complicit with a regime of death in the same way some German Christians were complicit in the Holocaust.

“We cannot afford to be like German Christians who, in the rise of the evil reign of Adolf Hitler, just remained neutered. They remained silent. And you saw what happened there,” Jeffress said. “I think there’s a similar wave of godlessness that is rising in our country right now and we must push back against that tide.”

This isn't the first time Jeffress has fallen prey to Godwin's Law. In 2015, Jeffress compared the plight of Christians during President Barack Obama's second term to that of Jews during Nazi Germany.

“We’re not having our heads chopped off like Christians in the Middle East by ISIS, but you’ve heard me say before, I think when you look at what happened in Germany, look, the Nazis didn’t take the Jews to the crematorium immediately," Jeffress said. "They wouldn’t have been allowed to do that by the German citizens. What the Nazis did was a program of making the Jews the object of ridicule and contempt in the eyes of the German people, and only once they had marginalized them, were they able to take away their rights."