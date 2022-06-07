Scheduled Maintenance Will Add 15 Minutes to Some DART Riders' Commutes this Month

Twice this month, DART will provide bus shuttles instead of rail services for some riders around the Cityplace and Uptown Station tunnel, potentially adding up to 15 minutes to their commute. The temporary change is due to scheduled maintenance as part of the agency’s Good Repair Program, which is meant to ensure the rail service runs as well as possible.
The maintenance and repairs scheduled for June 9-12 and June 23-26, “will be the longest stretch of time where we’ve had to replace rail service with shuttle buses,” DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in an email. “We expect this will add approximately 15 minutes to our riders' commute.”
During this time, DART will replace a failed transformer in the tunnel, repair concrete on the elevated station at Park Lane, and replace a section of rail north of the SMU/Mockingbird Station.
From June 9-12, shuttle buses will operate between the Pearl/Arts District and SMU/Mockingbird stations. Later this month, June 23-26, buses will be provided between the SMU/Mockingbird and the Walnut Hill station. The shuttles will be provided by Wynne Transportation and Echo Transportation, Shattles said, so riders shouldn’t look for DART labeled vehicles. They can find the buses by heading to the red “Rail Disruption” signs located near each station.
During the June 9-12 maintenance, Red Line and Blue Line riders will transfer to shuttle buses between the Pear/Arts District and SMU/Mockingbird stations. Also during this time, Orange Line trains will run between the DFW Airport and Pearl/Arts District stations. People headed northbound should hop on a shuttle bus at the Pearl/Arts District Station to the SMU/Mockingbird Station to get where they need to go.
Later this month, when light rail service between the SMU/Mockingbird and Walnut stations will be shut down, Red Line passengers will use shuttle buses between the two. Orange Line trains will again run between the DFW Airport and Pear/Arts District stations. Orange Line riders headed north should board a Red Line or Blue Line Train at the Pearl/Arts District Station to SMU/Mockingbird Station, then transfer to a shuttle bus to get to their destination.
For riders in the area, DART said Bus Routes 3, 105, 209 and 249 also run between SMU/Mockingbird Station to downtown Dallas.