Watch Out, Big D: 'Strong to Severe Storms' Could Bring Hail and Winds

Here's a breakdown of what to expect weather-wise this week.
WFAA's Pete Delkus noted in a tweet that we can anticipate "[a] few strong to severe storms" later on Tuesday. The biggest threat is hail, according to Delkus, and other storms may creep in from Dallas-Fort Worth's west and bring with them more hail plus a "strong wind threat."
Wednesday afternoon and evening will also see a chance of severe weather thanks to a cold front, tweeted Delkus, whom we sometimes lovingly refer to as "Delk-Daddy" here at the Observer. And residents could also experience déjà vu as strong winds and large hail pop up as potential hazards again.
TODAY - A few strong to severe storms will be possible late today-this evening. Hail will be the main threat. Additional storms could form west of the area and move in overnight. These have a hail and strong wind threat. Not everyone sees storms. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/wT3EaX1HML— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 25, 2023
That's not all, y'all: A tornado isn't outside the realm of possibility on Wednesday, Delkus warned.
Just last week, late-night storms rocked pockets of North Texas with lightning, wind and heavy rain, FOX 4 reported at the time. The storms brought hail ranging in size "from peas to as large as golf balls." (Let's leave the golf to hometown hero Jordan Spieth, thanks.)
The National Weather Service, meanwhile, is predicting that Dallas on Thursday will see partly sunny skies with a possibility of rain earlier in the day. And the high? A perfect (in our humble opinion) 71 degrees.
Friday afternoon and evening also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to NWS. The good news is that by the weekend, the rain is expected to give way to sunnier skies.
Yes, it may be somewhat damp for much of the week, but we'd take that over the punishing summer heat any day.