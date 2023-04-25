 Severe Thunderstorm Warning Hits Dallas with Possible Hail | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Dallas County

Watch Out, Big D: 'Strong to Severe Storms' Could Bring Hail and Winds

April 25, 2023 3:37PM

Spring is usually a period of pleasant weather in North Texas, except on the occasional days Mother Nature decides to kill us.
Spring is usually a period of pleasant weather in North Texas, except on the occasional days Mother Nature decides to kill us. Aaronjayjack, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Spring weather in North Texas can be as moody as your least favorite ex-boyfriend: sunny one minute and flat-out nasty the next. This week is apparently no different, so be sure to keep your umbrella on hand and an eye on the skies.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect weather-wise this week.

WFAA's Pete Delkus noted in a tweet that we can anticipate "[a] few strong to severe storms" later on Tuesday. The biggest threat is hail, according to Delkus, and other storms may creep in from Dallas-Fort Worth's west and bring with them more hail plus a "strong wind threat."  Wednesday afternoon and evening will also see a chance of severe weather thanks to a cold front, tweeted Delkus, whom we sometimes lovingly refer to as "Delk-Daddy" here at the Observer. And residents could also experience déjà vu as strong winds and large hail pop up as potential hazards again.

That's not all, y'all: A tornado isn't outside the realm of possibility on Wednesday, Delkus warned.

Just last week, late-night storms rocked pockets of North Texas with lightning, wind and heavy rain, FOX 4 reported at the time. The storms brought hail ranging in size "from peas to as large as golf balls." (Let's leave the golf to hometown hero Jordan Spieth, thanks.)

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, is predicting that Dallas on Thursday will see partly sunny skies with a possibility of rain earlier in the day. And the high? A perfect (in our humble opinion) 71 degrees.

Friday afternoon and evening also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to NWS. The good news is that by the weekend, the rain is expected to give way to sunnier skies.

Yes, it may be somewhat damp for much of the week, but we'd take that over the punishing summer heat any day.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation