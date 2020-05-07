 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The Fiddle & Bow Music Co. shares a courtyard with Salon A La Mode, which is a recent gathering spot for armed protestors.EXPAND
The Fiddle & Bow Music Co. shares a courtyard with Salon A La Mode, which is a recent gathering spot for armed protestors.
Jacob Vaughn

Jailed Dallas Salon Owner Now Symbol for Texas Conservatives

Stephen Young | May 7, 2020 | 8:02am
AA

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye sent Shelley Luther to jail for seven days. Despite the paltry sentence, Luther's case drew national attention because, over the past couple of weeks, she's become a patron saint for the movement to free Texas from novel coronavirus-inspired restrictions.

Luther chose to open her North Dallas salon, Salon A La Mode, late last month, despite city, county and state regulations banning here from doing so. Luther received a cease-and-desist order from the county after reopening.

She tore it up at a rally April 25 and kept her business open, leading to her being summoned to Moye's court.

Related Stories

Moye offered Luther a possible way out, saying that he would consider only giving her a fine if she would apologize and agree not to reopen Salon A La Mode until it was legal to do so. Luther declined.

“Feeding my kids is not selfish,” she told Moye. “If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

The judge fined Luther $7,000 and gave her the week in jail for contempt of court. Almost immediately, Texas' Republican elected officials took to social media to defend Luther.

As social media anger flowed against Moye Tuesday night, the Texas District and County Attorney's Association pointed out that Luther hadn't been placed in jail for cutting hair. Luther picked up her sentence for contempt of court by violating a court order and then failing to take the escape hatch offered by Moye.

Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for Luther's immediate release from jail, saying that she'd been locked up "for operating her hair salon."

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Moye's actions excessive, echoing Paxton and Cruz' arguments.

"I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option," Abbott said. "Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that he would pay Luther's fine and, if possible, serve seven days of house arrest to cover her sentence. 

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Luther remained in Dallas County Jail. Texas salons can officially reopen Friday.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.