Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Election

These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls

October 19, 2022 4:00AM

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has spearheaded a push for more hardline conservative policies.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has spearheaded a push for more hardline conservative policies. Mike Brooks
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign.

Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the Democratic candidate hoping to unseat Patrick. Unlike Patrick, the judge said, Collier understood the need for “local control.”

Whitley blamed Patrick, in part, for a 2019 bill that limits a county’s ability to raise property taxes and for the state's failure to provide additional funding despite county jails holding incarcerated people who ought to be in state facilities.

State Sen. Kel Seliger, a Republican from Amarillo who’s butted heads with Patrick in the past, told the Texas Tribune that he’d also vote for Collier in November.

In a press release at the time, Patrick’s chief strategist, Allen Blakemore, responded by calling Seliger and Whitley “dinosaurs” who were “desperately searching for relevance in an age when voters hold political leaders accountable to stand up for Texas values.”

In recent years, Patrick has emerged as an influential figure among the Texas GOP's ultra-conservative flank, railing against Republican rivals such as House speaker Dade Phelan and pushing for more hardline legislation on issues like abortion.

But the defections continued. In late September, former Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff said he'd vote for Collier. "As a former elected Republican, I’m putting partisanship aside and joining the growing number of Republicans voting for the man we think is best for Texas, and that’s Mike Collier," he said in a press release issued by Collier's campaign.

"What we're not seeing is a groundswell of Republicans moving to Collier on the basis of the endorsements by three fringe actors within the Republican Party." – Mark Jones, Rice University

tweet this
Along with Whitley, Seliger and state Rep. Lyle Larson, former Dallas Mayor Steve Bartlett, former state Rep. Byron Cook and former state Rep. Bennett Ratliff all signed an open letter endorsing Collier.

"As a growing state, our Legislature must face Texas’ problems with honesty and transparency," the letter reads. "From funding public education, to tackling our property tax system, to ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with Texas’ growth, to working with — not against — local leaders, we believe Mike’s skill and corporate experience make him best equipped to provide the leadership Texas deserves."

Larson took it a step further on Twitter, describing Patrick as an "awful person" and the "tip of the spear in the culture wars."
Bad press or not, Republican feuding with Patrick hasn’t appeared to hurt him much in the polls. In late September, The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler published a poll that found voters supported Patrick over Collier by 11 percentage points.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, said the surveys he has worked on throughout this election season have consistently found Patrick with a lead of between 5 and 10 percentage points.

Jones explained that the outgoing Republicans represented a “wing of the party that is weaker with each passing day” and that not many GOP voters have followed their lead and backed Collier, who was once a Republican himself.

Collier appeals to some conservatives because he’s considered more moderate than some in the Democratic Party, Jones said. Still, he added, "What we're not seeing is a groundswell of Republicans moving to Collier on the basis of the endorsements by three fringe actors within the Republican Party."

Patrick recently launched a statewide campaign tour that will stop in more than 130 cities and towns and is focused on building up support in rural parts of Texas.

November's vote will be a rematch of the 2018 lieutenant governor's race, when Patrick and Collier first faced off against one another. During that election, Patrick won with 51% of the vote to Collier's 46%. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation