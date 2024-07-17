Former South Park Writer Goes After 'Racist' Ken Paxton

More recently, Morton has been snatching up domain names associated with several Republican politicians and campaigns to create parody sites that slam them all. He’s got momsforliberty.com, project2025.tv, governorgregabbott.com and the Paxton website.
Morton takes all of his targets to task for what he sees as the stupid things they’ve said and done.
In the "About Me" section on the Paxton website, it says, “My affair came into sharp focus after it was discussed as a key part of an illegal quid pro quo investigation and corruption accusations against me that led to my historic impeachment on May 27.”
It also says Paxton is doing his best to make sure all women are in no way in control of their own bodies. “This is a job that needs to be done by male hypocrites like me,” the site says. “For instance, if you recall, I said mask mandates were a violation of ‘liberty and individual choice’ and an example of ‘government overreach,’ but I believe forcing a woman to carry a nonviable fetus despite threats to her health is not.”
The About Me section also mentions Kate Cox, a woman who had to flee the state of Texas in order to get an abortion after several doctors told her there is “virtually no chance” her baby would survive. Having the child would also make it less likely Cox would be able to have children in the future.
“The politicians themselves never cease giving me content against them." – Toby Morton, comedy writertweet this
“So let’s be honest, there is no life of an unborn child at stake here, it is non-viable and will not survive birth,” the website says. “And don’t get me wrong, I realize that Kate’s life is severely at risk here…which is actually opposite of pro-life…whoa…weird. Anyhoo, I sent a letter to hospitals where I threaten to prosecute anyone who is involved in providing an emergency abortion to Ms. Cox.”
The section continues: “I’m only about power and cheating on those I say I love. This is me. This is the truth. This is who I am. This is the current GOP. Go fuck yourselves, Texas!!”
A more recent addition to Morton's parody collection can be found on the site dedicated to the governor, going after Abbott for his response to Hurricane Beryl. “Federal officials were not able to get in touch with me for days – leading to a delayed distribution of emergency-relief supplies in the wake of Hurricane Beryl,” the site reads. “I’ve instructed our Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to point fingers at the president for as long as possible. And I just got word that it’s working!”
Morton explained that it's not difficult for him to keep adding new material to the sites.
“The politicians themselves never cease giving me content against them," he said. "But I’m motivated daily by the fact that there’s much more information people need to know about. It’s not just the presidency. It’s the fact that a total of 468 seats (33 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are up for election on November 5th.”
Morton wants people to pay more attention to other races besides the one for president. Local elections for school boards and other positions are important too, he said.
“The fact that so much of the media and even many influencers are focused on just Trump and Biden is my motivation to keep creating,” Morton added.
It’s hard for him to say which official he dislikes more, Abbott or Paxton.
“If I were forced to choose between a pile of shit or a pile of shit, I guess I would choose the pile of shit,” he said. “I’ll let you and your readers decipher that shit for themselves.”
But if a South Park episode were to feature Abbott and Paxton, Morton guesses it would include a lot of blood, racism, narcissism, adultery, people dying without power and a wheelchair. “From there, it’ll pretty much write itself,” he explained.
Morton has even more sites in the works, including one for another Texan, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and the newly named Trump-Vance presidential ticket. The public response to the sites has been amazing to the writer.
“Getting messages from those in Texas who are struggling and angry messaging me how much it means to them seeing me go after their ‘leaders’ is extremely fulfilling,” Morton said. “Seriously, messages like those are motivating.”
However, something has changed about Morton’s creations. “First up, I began these websites as parody websites,” he explained. “But unfortunately, it’s not parody anymore. It’s real. It’s the truth. It’s disgusting. But it’s necessary. I do what I can to keep them humorous and somewhat entertaining.”
There are plenty of other politicians he’d like to go after, but it can all be hard to keep up with. Maybe if he had more resources, he could get to them all. The problem is, today, there’s no shortage of bad politicians.
“There are so many," he said. "And I’m doing everything I can to keep everyone informed.”