Ted Cruz Won't Stop Beefing with Stephen King on Twitter

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz won't drop his beef with The Shining author. The two got into it earlier this month over former President Donald Trump's classified documents scandal, and now they're back for another round of social-media sparring.
The war of words picked up again late last week, when Cruz tweeted out a clip of a Fox News interview during which he warned of an "invasion" of migrants at the southern border.
"You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun," King clapped back on June 22. "That’s pretty south, right?"
Of course, King was referring to the senator's infamous excursion to Cancun in 2021. Cruz was caught flying to the popular travel destination while his constituents fended for themselves during a historic and deadly winter storm that left millions of Texans under boil-water notices and without power.
You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right? https://t.co/MfkkZhLNCs— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2023
Cruz took a few days to chew on how to respond to King before landing on a comeback.
"Multi-millionaire Leftist @StephenKing sits in his mansion in Maine and laughs at the kids being abused & the women being sexually assaulted on our Southern border," he tweeted on Monday. "He doesn’t give a damn about their suffering—or about the 853 migrants who died last year or the 100k Americans who died of drug overdoses.
"Nope," he continued. "What does he want to talk about? Cancun."
To be fair, King isn't the only one who still brings up Cruz's bad-optics Cancun trip. We seem to recall the senator joking about it himself fairly recently, actually.
At that, King replied that Cruz is "worth three mil," arguing that the politician can afford to "go to Cancun pretty much whenever" he wants. The author added: "How are your constituents doing?"
This time around, Cruz was quicker on the draw. He replied that same day to try and set the record straight on his wealth.
"Am worth more than that (as the son of a penniless immigrant), but I gladly took a 90% pay cut to fight every day for 30 million Texans," Cruz tweeted. "Why does @StephenKing ignore EVERY WORD I said about the people hurt by the #BidenBorderCrisis ? Because rich Hollywood liberals simply don’t give a damn about the people their policies hurt."
Am worth more than that (as the son of a penniless immigrant), but I gladly took a 90% pay cut to fight every day for 30 million Texans.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 26, 2023
Why does @StephenKing ignore EVERY WORD I said about the people hurt by the #BidenBorderCrisis ?
Because rich Hollywood liberals simply… https://t.co/wEGirK2mNh
First of all: Is Cruz saying he took a 90% pay cut to become a senator with a $174,000 salary? Sheesh. We clearly got into the wrong profession.
Secondly, we can't help but notice that for a man whose job it is to "fight every day for 30 million Texans," Cruz seems to have tons of time on his hands to engage in Twitter tussles and post T-Swift lyrics.