 Ted Cruz Makes Another Cringe Cancun Crack on Twitter | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Ted Cruz Cracks Another Joke on Twitter About Cancun Because He Really Doesn't Get it

May 23, 2023 6:47AM

Sen. Ted Cruz poses for a photo outside of the Cancun Grill in Midland. Get it?!? Because of that time he went to Cancun when people in his state were freezing to death! Hilarious.
Sen. Ted Cruz poses for a photo outside of the Cancun Grill in Midland. Get it?!? Because of that time he went to Cancun when people in his state were freezing to death! Hilarious. Screenshot from Twitter
There are three nouns, one common and two proper, that immediately derail any conversation: Sen. Ted Cruz. As soon as someone utters those three words in that order, no matter the original topic, a deafening silent erupts, glasses and dishes are dropped as people freeze in places and the wind utters an eerie whistle. It says: "Oh Christ, what did he do now?" even though we don't want to know the answer.

That's because Cruz's mutant X-Men power is his ability to say and do the completely wrong thing at the absolutely worst time in the most flippant way possible. Worst of all, this happens often when he attempts to make what he considers to be "jokes."

Cruz's latest attempt to be the best at being the worst Ted Cruz he can be landed on Twitter over the weekend. During a visit to Midland, he spotted a neon sign for a restaurant called the Cancun Grill, and because he has a cellphone and no ability to discern the difference between a self-effacing joke and trolling his constituents, you can guess what happened next.

Cruz posed for a photo with that big grin across his "What if Wolfman Jack couldn't grow facial hair?" face, raised his hand to draw attention to the sign and had someone take his picture.
He's also doing what comedians would call a "callback" but for the worst reason because, again, he's Ted Cruz.

Way back in the brutal winter of 2021, when Texas went through a devastating snowstorm that knocked out the state's neglected power grid, Cruz thought that would be the perfect time to take a tone-deaf vacation to Cancun. People in Texas and almost all the rest of the states found it in poor taste — to say the least — that a so-called enemy of the elite would book a trip to a tropical climate while many of his constituents had to spend an average of a week without power or adequate heating, among dozens of other problems that followed. The Texas Department of State Health Services later determined that the winter storm caused the deaths at least 246 people, and that's a low estimate.

When Cruz realized people would actually be upset that he'd leave the country during one of his state's most dire emergencies, he passed the buck to his own wife and kids. He said he flew back home and wasn't going to Cancun to stay. No, no, he was just dropping off his family, who wanted to go on vacation during the winter storm. Because when people ask you for a ride to the airport, they mean the airport at their international destination. Sorry, our travel etiquette is lacking.

The Cruz-iest part of his Cancun Grill tweet is that this isn't the first time he's tried to reference Cancun as a joke in that "Hey, remember this shitty thing I did?" kind of way. A month after the storm, while parts of the state still had trouble accessing drinkable water, he joked during his keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Florida, "I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun. But it's nice."

Why didn't Cruz just stay in Cancun?
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation