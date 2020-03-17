 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

A student at J.L. Long Middle School tested positive for coronavirus, marking Dallas ISD's first case of the disease.EXPAND
A student at J.L. Long Middle School tested positive for coronavirus, marking Dallas ISD's first case of the disease.
Dallas ISD Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Silas Allen | March 17, 2020 | 6:04pm
A Dallas ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

The student, who is enrolled at J.L. Long Middle School, was likely sick with the virus while at school, said Robyn Harris, a district spokeswoman. The student is at home and is doing well, she said.

District officials learned about the case Monday evening, Harris said. Earlier that day, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that schools in the district would be closed indefinitely in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

Dallas ISD students are on spring break this week. When they return next week, all classes will be in an online, remote learning format. During the break, workers are spraying an antiviral disinfectant in each building in the district.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

