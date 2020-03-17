Dallas ISD Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Dallas ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

The student, who is enrolled at J.L. Long Middle School, was likely sick with the virus while at school, said Robyn Harris, a district spokeswoman. The student is at home and is doing well, she said.

District officials learned about the case Monday evening, Harris said. Earlier that day, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced that schools in the district would be closed indefinitely in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

Dallas ISD students are on spring break this week. When they return next week, all classes will be in an online, remote learning format. During the break, workers are spraying an antiviral disinfectant in each building in the district.