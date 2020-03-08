 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Ted Cruz speaks in Iowa in 2015.
Ted Cruz speaks in Iowa in 2015.
Gage Skidmore

Sen. Ted Cruz Self-Quarantines After Coronavirus Scare

Stephen Young | March 8, 2020 | 6:59pm
AA

Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday evening that he'll be spending the better part of a week at home after meeting a person later confirmed to have COVID-19 — the disease stemming from the novel coronavirus — at the Conservative Political Action Conference the week before last. Cruz is not sick and has not been tested for the virus.

"I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz said. "Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low. ...

Related Stories

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction."

The group that puts on the conference, the American Conservative Union, announced the positive test on Saturday.

“This attendee had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall,” the group said in a statement. “The Trump administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials.”

The conference attendee is quarantined in New Jersey.

According to the latest count from The New York Times , 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Texas. Each of those people is believed to have caught the virus while traveling elsewhere. All of those who've tested positive are in the San Antonio or Houston areas.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >