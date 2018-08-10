Trump Hosts Roundtable on Prison Reform. Ken Paxton, Naturally, Stars.

For further proof that the underlying code of the simulation in which we all live is fraying, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, still under multiple felony indictments, hung out with the president of the United States in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday, ostensibly to discuss reform in America's prisons.

In introducing the panel of state and cabinet officials at the meeting, President Donald Trump made it clear why he values Paxton, whom he proudly endorsed at May's National Rifle Association meet in Dallas, by bringing up the attorney general's lawsuit to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain and work in the country.

"Ken just filed a very interesting lawsuit, which I think is going to be successful. I hope it's going to be successful." — President Donald Trump Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



"Ken just filed a very interesting lawsuit, which I think is going to be successful. I hope it's going to be successful," the president said, praising a suit that's been filed by multiple states against the federal government, which he runs.