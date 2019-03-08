Enjoy Changing Your Clocks Sunday Morning; It Could Be the Last Time

Sunday morning, the clock on your smart phone, as it does once a year, is going to roll straight from 1:59 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., costing you an hour's sleep and causing a small to moderate amount of pain as you struggle through Sunday and the beginning of the week. Spring forward, fall back's jerk cousin is back, ready to make everybody feel like they're just a little bit jet-lagged.

Legislators in both the Texas House and Senate want you to know it doesn't have to be this way.

"All the reasons that we used to have daylight saving [time] are a thing of the past," San Antonio state Sen. Jose Menendez says. "We just need to pick a time that we like — if we like the spring forward, keep it — and that's it. We don't move back and forth."