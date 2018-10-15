Texas Ends Health Contracts With Anti-Abortion Group

Maybe the money can go to a group that can actually help now.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Friday afternoon that it is ending its contract with an anti-abortion group receiving millions from the state to provide women's health services as part of multiple programs. The Heidi Group, according to the state, repeatedly failed to serve the number of patients it told the state it could over the previous two years.

“We are closely monitoring the performance and metrics of all of our contractors. We worked with the Heidi Group over time on its performance, and we have determined that the Heidi Group is unable to meet the standards of a successful contractor with us. Contract termination was in the best interest of the state and the clients we serve,” HHS said in a statement.