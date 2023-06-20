Texas GOP Blasts Ken Paxton's Impeachment in Resolution

On Tuesday, the Texas GOP published the text of its resolution condemning Paxton’s impeachment by the state House late last month.
The party’s resolution lays bare a deepening rift among Texas Republicans. While the GOP-majority House voted 121–23 in favor of impeachment, some ultraconservative officials are breaking with the lower chamber to defend the Trump-endorsed AG.
The party's resolution railed against the supposedly “illegal circumstances” surrounding Paxton’s impeachment, arguing in part that at least six of the 20 impeachment articles had been “based on events alleged to have taken place before” the first day of his current term. It also states that Paxton wasn’t allowed to provide “any rebuttal evidence or testimony,” even though he’d offered.
The Texas GOP’s governing board, the State Republican Executive Committee, reportedly passed the resolution several days ago, but the party posted the text on Tuesday morning.
The Republican Party of Texas condemns the politically motivated impeachment of Attorney General Paxton by the Texas House of Representatives
Party leaders are demanding the dismissal of the impeachment articles, which detail misconduct claims including bribery, obstruction of justice and dereliction of duty. They want Paxton to be allowed to return to office.
They further claim the Texas House “failed to satisfy due process, to comply with applicable Texas law, and to adhere to precedent,” also noting it’s the party’s “sincere desire” that Texas “not become a banana republic.”
This comes as lawmakers were set to meet Tuesday to consider the rules for Paxton's impending Senate impeachment trial.
Paxton, who’s faced allegations that he helped his mistress land a job with a political donor, has denied wrongdoing and slammed the impeachment as “a politically motivated sham.”
Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney, tweeted a statement on Monday indicating that she won't recuse herself from her husband's trial. She wrote that she swore to uphold Texas law, which “compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment.
Today I released the following statement:
“As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it,” her statement continued.
Over the weekend, state GOP party Chair Matt Rinaldi retweeted a Paxton-related post.
“The grassroots just watched a duly elected MAGA AG removed from office with Dem help,” the original post read. “Not exactly a shock they are pissed. Hell is coming in the primaries. #txlege.”
Rinaldi’s two cents? “He’s not wrong.”
He's not wrong.