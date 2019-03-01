Texas Government Meetings Could Be Headed Back to Smoke-Filled Rooms

Texas could be in for the return of the smoke-filled room.

The only thing propping up the veneer of transparency created by the Texas Open Meetings Act is the honor system, thanks to a ruling earlier this week from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Texas' highest criminal court.

Until Wednesday morning, Texas law forbid public officials from knowingly discussing public business in small groups in order to avoid creating a quorum, circumventing state laws that require that the public be allowed to watch its municipal, county and state governments do their jobs. The Dallas City Council couldn't, for instance, meet in three groups of five instead of one group of 15 to discuss an issue and then share the groups' opinions with each other so that they'd never form a quorum and never be forced to meet in public.

Then Montgomery County Judge Craig Doyal was indicted for breaking the law in 2015 after he allegedly held secret meetings about a county road bond without a quorum of county commissioners present. After being charged, Doyal claimed that the charges should be dismissed because the law making what he did illegal was unconstitutional because it violated his First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.