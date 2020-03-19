 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Sen. John Cornyn blames the Chinese for coronavirus.
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

John Cornyn Traipses Down an Old, Racist Path on Coronavirus

Stephen Young | March 19, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Oooh boy. Texas Sen. John Cornyn has some thoughts on the novel coronavirus. Wednesday, the man who's running for reelection during a pandemic, the same one who tweeted out a picture of himself drinking a Corona at a bar over the weekend — he's so funny — decided to smear Chinese people as they, and the rest of the world, continue to suffer.

China is to blame for the virus, Cornyn said, because they eat weird meats.

"China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that's why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu," the senator said, according to The Hill.

That so funny! Surely, you've never heard that Chinese people eat dogs before. Also, swine are pigs. Had no idea Cornyn's gone pork free.

If there's something wrong with eating snake, there's a bunch of people in East Texas and Louisiana who are going to be in a lot of trouble.

Jesus, Cornyn would fit right in in the Know Nothing era.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

