 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Ken Paxton's new fight is with Juul.
Ken Paxton's new fight is with Juul.
Shutterstock

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Lunges Headfirst into Juul Investigation

Stephen Young | February 26, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Thanks to federal Food and Drug Administration regulations, finding flavored Juul disposable nicotine pods in Dallas became a chore earlier this year. That doesn't mean Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is satisfied.

Tuesday, Paxton announced that his office is leading a bipartisan, 39-state investigation into Juul Labs, the company behind the popular flavored pods. Paxton's office has previously led crusades against opioid manufacturers, Volkswagen and robo-callers.

Juul, according to the attorney general, may have targeted underage users, misled customers about the nicotine content in its vape products and made misleading statements about Juul's effectiveness as a stop-smoking aid.

Related Stories

“I am pleased to be working alongside other states to determine whether any of Juul’s statements or business practices mislead or otherwise harmed consumers,” Paxton said. “Protecting Texans from deceptive business practices is a high priority for my office, and I am committed to holding companies accountable for the quality, effects and marketing of their products.”

Rather than address Paxton's claims, Juul touted the steps it's already taking in the face of tougher regulations.

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes," said Austin Finan, a Juul spokesman.

"As part of that process in the U.S., we are preparing comprehensive and scientifically rigorous Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, stopped the sale of flavored pods other than Tobacco and Menthol in November, halted our television, print and digital product advertising, implemented a $1 billion restructuring plan and support the administration’s final flavor policy."

Finan said Juul wants its product to be used by adults only.

"Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers, and we do not intend to attract underage users,” he said.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >