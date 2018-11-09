 


Ken Paxton testifies before the Texas Senate.
Office of the Texas Attorney General

President Trump, Please Listen to These Twitter Randos and Name Ken Paxton AG

Stephen Young | November 9, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Like a lot of things that have happened over the last two years, the idea sounded like a joke at first. President Donald Trump had just forced the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and, ha-ha, wouldn't it be funny if he named still-indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the post? Paxton's stint in Austin has been exhausting for people who supported the rights of those who are young and undocumented, are members of the LGBTQ community or who have pre-existing medical conditions, so why not have the president take him off our hands?

Erica Grieder, the Houston Chronicle's conservative metro columnist, cracked wise on Twitter about the possibility of  Paxton going to Washington, leading to a thread of jokes, the best of which proclaimed Paxton a perfect fit, because "he knows the tricks it takes to stay out of prison."

Paxton serving as the nation's top law enforcement official is an amusing idea, but there's no way it's a serious one, right? Sure, he's been repeatedly endorsed by the president and made a pilgrimage to President Trump's country club in New Jersey to talk about, of all things, prison reform, but there is no way anyone could actually want this, right?

Wrong.

As it turns out, a segment of Twitter has been pushing for Paxton to replace Sessions ever since the president began publicly haranguing the former attorney general. Frequently, the calls to draft Paxton come in response to tweets by right-wing journalists. 

Others praise him for his staunch support of tough voter identification requirements, his attempts to end President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or his simply being from Texas.

If President Trump is listening to Twitter — and he is — he should take the time to consider the voices of these real Americans. They won't let a little alleged securities fraud get in the way of having the #MAGAest attorney general possible, the honorable Ken Paxton. Texas will miss him, but we'll muddle through.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

