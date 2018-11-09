President Trump, Please Listen to These Twitter Randos and Name Ken Paxton AG

Like a lot of things that have happened over the last two years, the idea sounded like a joke at first. President Donald Trump had just forced the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and, ha-ha, wouldn't it be funny if he named still-indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the post? Paxton's stint in Austin has been exhausting for people who supported the rights of those who are young and undocumented, are members of the LGBTQ community or who have pre-existing medical conditions, so why not have the president take him off our hands?
Erica Grieder, the Houston Chronicle's conservative metro columnist, cracked wise on Twitter about the possibility of Paxton going to Washington, leading to a thread of jokes, the best of which proclaimed Paxton a perfect fit, because "he knows the tricks it takes to stay out of prison."
Paxton would be great! It would get him out of our hair. Plus he knows all of the tricks it takes to stay out of prison!— Jimmy Randolph (@60regular) November 8, 2018
Paxton serving as the nation's top law enforcement official is an amusing idea, but there's no way it's a serious one, right? Sure, he's been repeatedly endorsed by the president and made a pilgrimage to President Trump's country club in New Jersey to talk about, of all things, prison reform, but there is no way anyone could actually want this, right?
Wrong.
As it turns out, a segment of Twitter has been pushing for Paxton to replace Sessions ever since the president began publicly haranguing the former attorney general. Frequently, the calls to draft Paxton come in response to tweets by right-wing journalists.
I like Jeff Sessions and think he's an honest person but wonder if the task of draining the swamp is just too much for him. Was very impressed with recent interview of TX Atty General Ken Paxton. If Sessions steps down, I hope @KenPaxtonTX will be considered.— Sally ???????? (@Chez_Sally) February 28, 2018
Trump needs to fire everybody who is standing in the way of this crap getting settled. If Jeff Sessions can't get shit done put him on the road. Replace him with either Pam Bondi of Florida or Ken Paxton from Texas.— Richie Laman (@LamanRichie) April 9, 2018
LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE KEN PAXTON !!! KEN PAXTON IS A TITAN AMONG MEN !!! WANT TO REPLACE AG SESSIONS, HERE IS YOUR MAN, @POTUS (IF HE WANTS IT...)— Cookie (@ColorGoddess) April 4, 2018
Others praise him for his staunch support of tough voter identification requirements, his attempts to end President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or his simply being from Texas.
Too bad AG Jeff Sessions doesn’t show a fraction of the gumption of Texas AG Ken Paxton https://t.co/w4GlwNpBov— Mark Pulliam (@MisruleofLaw) August 9, 2018
@realDonaldTrump My pick to replace Jeff Sessions Ken Paxton won voter ID lawsuithttps://t.co/dwMhEvt0CY— Harley Edelstein (@HarleyThor1) September 18, 2018
I hope every state plus the Feds adopt this voter rights ID law.
As much as I would hate to lose this amazing AG from his spot. But we need Texas type. Once Jeff Sessions is fire, POTUS should pick Ken Paxton.— Tina Sessions (@Topchoice16) August 24, 2018
Hold Jeff Sessions in contempt, then Fire him, Then replace with Ken Paxton Attorney General from Texas. I would be willing to let him leave Texas for the sake of our Country. That is the only reason.— Paul Richmond (@Paul78729) May 9, 2018
Mr President-If Sessions won't act & continues to obfuscate over next couple months, then we(your base) are asking you to fire him & replace him w/someone who will do the job (Texas AG Ken Paxton?). Evidence is overwhelming & on your side-we hope/pray you will act, if necessary!— Scott Ingram (@IngramScott8) December 31, 2017
Ken Paxton=Current TX AG— Todd (@ToddXena) November 8, 2018
Need someone currently not in DC or been part of the congress. Someone from the outside that has NO ties to the current DOJ/FBI
a few others have suggested Kris Kobach--he would be another good choice.
If President Trump is listening to Twitter — and he is — he should take the time to consider the voices of these real Americans. They won't let a little alleged securities fraud get in the way of having the #MAGAest attorney general possible, the honorable Ken Paxton. Texas will miss him, but we'll muddle through.
