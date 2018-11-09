President Trump, Please Listen to These Twitter Randos and Name Ken Paxton AG

Like a lot of things that have happened over the last two years, the idea sounded like a joke at first. President Donald Trump had just forced the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and, ha-ha, wouldn't it be funny if he named still-indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the post? Paxton's stint in Austin has been exhausting for people who supported the rights of those who are young and undocumented, are members of the LGBTQ community or who have pre-existing medical conditions, so why not have the president take him off our hands?

Erica Grieder, the Houston Chronicle's conservative metro columnist, cracked wise on Twitter about the possibility of Paxton going to Washington, leading to a thread of jokes, the best of which proclaimed Paxton a perfect fit, because "he knows the tricks it takes to stay out of prison."