 Texas Lawmakers Look to Expand Mandatory Reporting in Child Sex Abuse | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Texas Lawmakers Look To Crack Down on Child Sex Abusers

State lawmakers are speaking out following the child sex abuse allegation that rocked Gateway Church in Southlake.
June 27, 2024
Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris admitted to kissing and petting a "young woman," who many believe was only 12 years old at the time of the abuse.
Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris admitted to kissing and petting a "young woman," who many believe was only 12 years old at the time of the abuse. Jared Stump/Wikimedia Commons
Share this:
In the wake of a child sex abuse allegation against Southlake megachurch minister Robert Morris, state representatives are speaking out against laws that they believe allow child abuse enablers to go unpunished.

Morris founded the Gateway Church in 2000 and resigned from his prominent position last week after a woman, Cindy Clemishire, detailed sexual abuse that she says took place beginning in 1982, when she was 12 years old. In a statement to The Christian Post, Morris admitted to “kissing and petting” a “young woman” on “several occasions.”

While the church has begun an independent investigation into the allegations, some state lawmakers are pointing to legal changes that can be made to pursue stronger penalties against perpetrators.

“His board members should be sued. He should be sued,” state Rep. Steve Toth, who represents the Woodlands, told WFAA. “We want to bring total clarity to the fact that you do this stuff, you cover up, and there’s going to be criminal and civil consequences.”

Among Toth’s proposed changes was raising the penalty for abusers and mandating that church board members become mandatory reporters, which would legally require a board member with any knowledge of abuse to approach law enforcement about the information. But Michelle Simpson Tuegel, a Dallas-based victim’s rights attorney who has represented victims in litigation involving sexual abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and in clergy abuse scandals similar to Gateway’s, doesn’t believe mandatory reporting legislation is the most effective course when it comes to helping victims.

“There are thousands and thousands of survivors whose statute of limitations ran out before they were ever able to disclose." — Michelle Simpson Tuegel, attorney

tweet this


While she won’t argue against legislation meant to help victims, Tuegel said it is uncommon for district attorneys to pursue charges against individuals who failed to report abuse.

“The Károlyis had information about [Larry Nassar],” Tuegel told the Observer. “We held a press conference in front of the Attorney General’s office in Texas begging them to prosecute the Károlyis for failing to report, and no one was ever prosecuted for that. And there were hundreds of victims.” (Béla Károlyi owned a gymnastics training facility where Nassar gained access to victims.)

In cases of abuse at the hands of an institution — whether it be a tight-knit sports community, an evangelical summer camp or a megachurch —  “nine times out of 10” there were adults within the organization who were “on notice,” but those individuals are seldom held accountable, she said. 

Toth said working to educate district attorneys across the state on the necessity of prosecuting and indicting individuals who helped conceal child sex abuse would be part of his proposed legislation.



But even more effective, Tuegel believes, would be opening a “look-back window” that grants victims a chance to file a civil case against their abusers even after the statute of limitations has expired. In civil cases, Texas currently honors the statute of limitations that was in place at the time the abuse happened; as of 2019, victims have 30 years from the time they turn 18 to report their crime.

For Clemishire, whose alleged abuse took place in the early 1980s, the statute of limitations expired when she was only 20 years old.

“We know a lot of survivors don’t come forward until well into adulthood, so that’s why laws like this are so important,” Tuegel said. “There are thousands and thousands of survivors whose statute of limitations ran out before they were ever able to disclose, and those people deserve a chance at seeking some measure of justice.”

“We want to bring total clarity to the fact that you do this stuff, you cover up, and there’s going to be criminal and civil consequences.” — State Rep. Steve Toth

tweet this


Tuegel has advocated for look-back windows in New York and Louisiana, and in both cases, has seen “hundreds” of victims get the chance to pursue justice in their abuse cases. Last week, the Louisiana State Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the state's look-back window, which will allow child sex abuse victims to file cases through 2027.

The list of state lawmakers who have spoken out about Morris is a who's who of Texas politics, and Tuegel hopes it turns into the type of momentum toward victims' rights reform for which she has advocated for years, and she hopes that legislation is fashioned with victims' rights and needs at the forefront.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, whose district covers Plano, told The Dallas Morning News he intends to join lawmakers in examining the state laws surrounding child sex abuse in the 2025 legislative session.

“The Texas Legislature must continue to improve our laws protecting and ensuring justice for victims of childhood sexual abuse and holding criminals and those who aid them responsible,” Leach said. “Texas should be leading in this area — and as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a longtime advocate for victims and their families — I intend to lock arms with fellow lawmakers to do just that.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
Half of Dallas ISD Students Scored Zero on Writing STAAR, but Some Blame AI Grading

Education

Half of Dallas ISD Students Scored Zero on Writing STAAR, but Some Blame AI Grading

By Emma Ruby
A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

Crime

A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

By Eric Nicholson
Residents in a Rural Corner of Dallas Struggle to Get Big-City Services

Environment

Residents in a Rural Corner of Dallas Struggle to Get Big-City Services

By Jacob Vaughn
New Affordable Housing Project To Support LGBTQIA+ Seniors in Dallas

Housing

New Affordable Housing Project To Support LGBTQIA+ Seniors in Dallas

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation