Democratic Lt. Gov. Candidate Collier Trying to Beat Republicans at Their Own Game

Of all the races on Texas' midterm ballot Tuesday, the one that's built up the greatest disparity between the attention paid to it by the media, the Observer included, and its potential effect on the lives of everyone who lives in the state is the battle between incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and his Democratic opponent, Mike Collier. Patrick and Collier have battled to become, arguably, the most powerful person in state government almost anonymously, but there are signs that some voters may be perking up.

Thanks to Patrick, they haven't debated. Nor have they seen more than a fraction of the more than $100 million that's poured into the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke come into their race. Patrick's ads have popped up on cable news channels, but they've hardly swamped their airwaves.