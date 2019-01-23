Ken Paxton's Got a New Plan to Keep Texas Off Opioids

If this doesn't scare you off opioids, we don't know what will.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rolled out the state's next big plan to save Texans from the national opioid epidemic Tuesday afternoon: a website and some seriously weird stock photography.

“The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids cost lives and devastate Texas families in every region of our state,” Paxton said in a statement. “Opioids such as OxyContin and hydrocodone are prescribed by doctors to treat moderate to severe pain, but have serious risks and side effects. When patients are not well informed, these drugs can inflict far more pain than they prevent. The Dose of Reality website is intended to give Texans the information they need to avoid those unintended consequences."