Proof of Citizenship Shaping Up as Texas' Next Big Voting Rights Fight

If the GOP gets its way, it may become harder to register to vote in Texas.

Texas' long fight over voter ID, settled just last year, is already old news. The state's new battlefront in the war for and against voter rights is over citizenship verification, and it looks like Texas could be in for another round of litigation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and newly appointed Texas Secretary of State David Whitley fired the loudest shots so far in the new fight, claiming that more than 95,000 potential non-citizens — who'd cast some 58,000 ballots since 1996 — were on Texas' voter rolls.