Dallas Loves Beto O’Rourke, Says City-by-City Donation Breakdown

Here at your friendly Observer news vertical, our email inboxes are inundated daily with pitches about this report or that study, which purports to show, usually to some advertising end, something about North Texas. Most of them get ignored, but, occasionally, we'll get some data that's interesting enough to pass along.

This week's winner comes from RealtyHop, a New York-based property investment company. RealtyHop's research team was kind enough to pass along an interactive map showing how much the residents of cities around the United States have contributed to 2020 presidential candidates through the second quarter.

Texas, the map shows, is doing a decent job of living up to its stereotypes.

The top three candidates as far as Dallas dollars go are former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke ($387,727), President Donald Trump ($193,374) and former Vice President Joe Biden ($162,302). Overall, 80% of Dallas donations have gone to Democrats with only 20% going to Republicans.

Fort Worth, bless its heart, did manage to give 60% of its campaign cash to Democrats, but Trump was the favorite single candidate of the city, picking up $85,031, about $18,000 more than O'Rourke and $64,000 more than Kamala Harris. No one in Fort Worth gave Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney, former Alaska U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel, Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton or Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan a dime.

Moving around the state, O'Rourke received the most donation cash in Houston, Austin and El Paso. Surprisingly, Trump proved most popular with donors in San Antonio, the hometown of the city's second favorite, Julian Castro.

"While Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from Texas, underperformed compared to many of his fellow Democratic candidates, he still managed to secure his base in Texas," the report says. "Of the six Texas cities in this report, O’Rourke led four of them in terms of amount raised, including Austin, Dallas, El Paso, and Houston. In the H-Town, Mr. O’Rourke raised around $427,000 but is outranked by Trump in terms of the number of unique donors. Mr. Trump has attracted over 2,900 unique donors in Houston and has raised in total $411,873."