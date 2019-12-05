Rangers Nod to the Past With New Park Dimensions, Uniforms

In the midst of the Cowboys' ongoing circus, Luka Doncic's sublime start to the 2019-20 NBA season and the Stars' red-hot winter, the out-of-season Texas Rangers managed to steal Dallas' sports show for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon, giving North Texas baseball fans their best look yet at what's coming in 2020.

Most important to the team's on-field performance next season are Globe Life Field's outfield dimensions, which made their public debut.

Tales of the tape. pic.twitter.com/rHAFmYzbhX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

At first glance, the two layouts are as similar as the names of the stadiums in which they fit. They are asymmetrical, but not too asymmetrical, short down the lines and deep to the alleys. Globe Life Field will have uniform, eight-foot-high walls in the outfield, unlike its predecessor, Globe Life Park, which protected its left-field seats with a 14-foot-high wall.

Here's Joey Gallo taking batting practice in the still-unfinished setup.

Each of the Globe Life Field's varying outfield depths mean something to the Rangers. The deepest part of the park is 410 feet, honoring Michael Young, who wore No. 10. It's 407 feet to dead center, in honor of Ivan Rodriguez, and 329 feet down the right-field line, a shout-out to Adrian Beltre. Former Rangers manager Johnny Oates, Nolan Ryan and the 1974 Rangers' miracle turnaround all get their own nook or cranny in the wall as well.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die at @GlobeLifeField. pic.twitter.com/jZP9fP27E0 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

The Rangers are getting a sartorial update, as well. There's a new logo, with the Rangers familiar "T" joined by an "X" sitting on an outline of the state of Texas, new white home jerseys, sporting a blue script "Rangers," rather than the "Texas" that the team has worn on the front of all of its uniforms for more than a decade.

There's a special treat for fans of the Rangers' questionable '70s look: Powder blue jerseys, pants and hats, all to be worn on Sundays. The team's blues, Friday reds and grays remain intact, save for being adorned with a Nike swoosh. All of the uniforms sport a patch noting the team's first season in its new, air-conditioned home.

Home sweet home whites. pic.twitter.com/Uz49ceu3qz — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

Fridays will be red hot. pic.twitter.com/RiDLEERrh8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019

It's just 112 days until the Rangers open 2020 against the Mariners in Seattle and 117 days until the Rangers play their first game that counts at Globe Life Field against the Angels.