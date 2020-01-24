 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Globe Life Field, sporting its spiffy new signEXPAND
Globe Life Field, sporting its spiffy new sign
Texas Rangers

Two Months Before Opening Day, Globe Life Field Is Starting to Look Like a Ballpark

Stephen Young | January 24, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It's like they always say, a ballpark's not a ballpark until it's branded with its corporate sponsor's logo.

Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new home, is starting to look a little like a finished article. Thursday, the team released video of the park's sign being hoisted into place, along with several photos of the stadium's glass walls.

Related Stories

According to the team, the stadium is more than 90% complete and will be ready to go for its first event, a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14. There's still a lot to be done, however, judging from a video tour of the new digs the team put out earlier this week.

"There's not a fallback position," Rangers Executive Vice President Rob Matwick said, pointing to the fact Dallas' XFL team, the Renegades, will begin playing at Globe Life Park, the Rangers' old stadium, on Feb. 9. "We haven't missed a deadline yet, and we don't intend to do that."

Construction crews are ready to work around the clock to complete the stadium, if necessary, Matwick said.

“Until you walk in the front door on the first day, you always are concerned,” Matwick said. “But we have a great team behind it. We are working, at least in some cases, 16 hours a day, seven days a week. If we have to shift it to 24 hours a day, I know Manhattan (the general contractor for the project) is prepared to do that, so I am relying on the construction experts, but we’ll get it done.”

Two of the stadium's three video boards have been installed, and crews are preparing to lay down the park's artificial turf. Eighty-five percent of the park's seats have been installed, and the lower concourse is 95% complete.

Globe Life Park is undergoing a transition of its own. Video from KXAS shows Globe Life Park's new artificial surface as well as the ground-level bleachers that have gone up to accommodate fans rooting for the Renegades and North Texas SC, FC Dallas' developmental team.

The Rangers' first exhibition game at Globe Life Field is set for March 23 vs. St. Louis. The team's home opener is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >