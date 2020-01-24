Two Months Before Opening Day, Globe Life Field Is Starting to Look Like a Ballpark

It's like they always say, a ballpark's not a ballpark until it's branded with its corporate sponsor's logo.

Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new home, is starting to look a little like a finished article. Thursday, the team released video of the park's sign being hoisted into place, along with several photos of the stadium's glass walls.

We’re making our mark at the ballpark. The first Globe Life Field sign was completed this morning. pic.twitter.com/HpUAvGWYz5 — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) January 23, 2020

According to the team, the stadium is more than 90% complete and will be ready to go for its first event, a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14. There's still a lot to be done, however, judging from a video tour of the new digs the team put out earlier this week.

Step inside Globe Life Field with @Rangers SVP of Project Development, Jack Hill. pic.twitter.com/YZYaNAIalr — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) January 22, 2020

"There's not a fallback position," Rangers Executive Vice President Rob Matwick said, pointing to the fact Dallas' XFL team, the Renegades, will begin playing at Globe Life Park, the Rangers' old stadium, on Feb. 9. "We haven't missed a deadline yet, and we don't intend to do that."

Construction crews are ready to work around the clock to complete the stadium, if necessary, Matwick said.

“Until you walk in the front door on the first day, you always are concerned,” Matwick said. “But we have a great team behind it. We are working, at least in some cases, 16 hours a day, seven days a week. If we have to shift it to 24 hours a day, I know Manhattan (the general contractor for the project) is prepared to do that, so I am relying on the construction experts, but we’ll get it done.”

Two of the stadium's three video boards have been installed, and crews are preparing to lay down the park's artificial turf. Eighty-five percent of the park's seats have been installed, and the lower concourse is 95% complete.

Globe Life Park is undergoing a transition of its own. Video from KXAS shows Globe Life Park's new artificial surface as well as the ground-level bleachers that have gone up to accommodate fans rooting for the Renegades and North Texas SC, FC Dallas' developmental team.

The Rangers' first exhibition game at Globe Life Field is set for March 23 vs. St. Louis. The team's home opener is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.