Texas Rangers Victory Creates a Wild Week for Local Sports Fans

But even in a crowded, eventful landscape, this week is now officially different. Historically different. Thanks to the Texas Rangers domination of the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last night, the next few days of Dallas-area sports will have a glorious, glamorous shine that as recently as Friday night was anything but guaranteed.
Now, it’s easy to forget that on Friday night, it didn't feel super likely the Adolis Garcia-led Rangers would be preparing for Game 1 of the World Series a week later. The Astros dealt the boys from Arlington a demoralizing Game 5 defeat after a dramatic ninth-inning Jose Altuve home run.
On top of that, on Friday night, the local MLS outfit, FC Dallas, had no idea whether they would be getting ready for the playoffs or for their offseason vacations. But like their MLB counterparts, Jesus Ferriera and crew delivered a convincing, dramatic victory on the road to allow them to keep on playing.
Oh, the Dallas Mavericks were still almost a week away from beginning their season. And the Dallas Cowboys had the week off. Because the Rangers don't make it this far into the playoffs often, it's rare that the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS seasons collide in North Texas the way they do this week. Compared to what awaits us this week, last week, as jam-packed as it was, now seems pretty dull in comparison.
What a difference a week makes, right?
Here’s what to look out for over the next few days, North Texas sports fans:
TuesdayDallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins
The NHL season is now a couple of weeks old, so by itself, this game isn’t particularly high-profile, but after the breathless end to the ALCS, it’s nice to have a bit of a reprieve. Regardless, the Stars have started the young season off well, and facing off against living legends Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin is never worth skipping.
WednesdayDallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Every opening night since Luka Doncic joined the Mavs in 2018 has been eagerly anticipated, but this year, it’s a different story. It’s fair to say that with Kyrie Irving under contract for the next couple of years, the Mavs have not opened a season with this much in-their-prime star power in nearly 20 years, when Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash shared space in the AAC during many of their most productive seasons. Doncic and Irving weren't quite the dynamic duo we hoped for late last year, but with a full offseason under their belts and the uncertainty involving Irving’s future with the team behind them, it’s fair to set your hopes high.
Add to that, the Mavericks take on the rival San Antonio Spurs, who have welcomed top draft pick Victor Wembanyama, arguably the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James joined the NBA in 2003. Should the young French star prove to be the icon many assume he will be, the Mavs vs. Spurs rivalry should return to the thrilling levels it achieved in the previous era.
ThursdayToronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
Again, on the surface, this game might not have the same high stakes as the Rangers or FC Dallas face, but this will be another enticing test for the Stars. Toronto is a marquee NHL franchise with a star-studded, high-scoring roster that will not play the Stars very often.
Friday and SaturdayWorld Series, Game 1 and 2
We won’t know who will face the Rangers as the National League champ until tonight when the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies play their own Game 7 against the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks. Either way, we know the Rangers will have home field advantage, which means Games 1 and 2 will be at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The last time Texas was in the World Series, Ron Washington was coach, Josh Hamilton was the star and the open-air Globe Life Park (not field) was the stage. Meaning, everything’s different now, and there’s every reason to think the result will also be different from the losses in both 2010 and 2011.
SundayLos Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
By this time, it will have felt like forever since the Cowboys squeaked past the San Diego Chargers for their fourth win of the season. The other team from LA, with Highland Park legend Matthew Stafford at QB, won the Super Bowl a couple years ago but has fallen on tougher times since. But the Rams are getting healthier, with the return of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and their head coach Sean McVey will again provide Mike McCarthy with another challenging offense to measure himself against. As the NFL regular season nears its halfway point, it cannot be overstated how important it is for the 'Boys to snag this victory to keep up with their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
MondayFC Dallas at Seattle Sounders
Like the Rangers, the local soccer club didn't exactly set the world on fire to close out its regular season. But on Oct. 21, FC Dallas soundly defeated LA Galaxy 4-1, which enabled the team to not just sneak into the playoffs, but avoid the one-game wild card playoff. As the No. 2 seed, Seattle is favored to win the best 2 of 3 series, but in recent years FC Dallas has shown a healthy ability to surprise fans and experts in the playoffs, with opening-round wins last season and in 2020, making it to the conference semifinals in both seasons. The team has a lineup capable of scoring more than they did in the latter half of the regular season, and here’s hoping they saved the best for the playoffs, just as their baseball brethren have.
World Series, Game 3
By the time the Rangers visit either Philly or Phoenix, we’ll either feel super optimistic or completely defeated. In the playoffs, the emotional pendulum has only extremes, never pausing in the more temperate middle. Game 3 is also where we’ll see what manager Bruce Bochy has planned for his pitching lineup. Over the course of the three completed rounds this year, only Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi have been dependable arms in the starting rotation. With a healthier Max Scherzer and starters such as Dane Dunning and John Gray available, Bochy’s decision on whom to send to the mound, and when to do it, will likely go a long way in deciding how happy North Texas sports fans are when the locker room Champagne is popped again.