Check Out Texas' New "Police Interaction" Curriculum for High Schoolers

In response to multiple deadly police shootings, the 2017 Texas Legislature, led by Dallas state Sen. Royce West, passed the Community Safety Education Act. West's bill requires all high school students, new drivers and police officers in Texas to take a class on how to better interact with one another. This week, the Texas Education Agency released its new "Flashing Lights" curriculum, which every high schooler in the state will have to take to graduate.

It's up to schools to decide which course they want to integrate the police safety material into.

The video, the primary instruction tool for the class, starts with some very cop-drama-sounding music. Then West appears.

“The goal of the act was to define the behavior expectations of citizens and law enforcement during traffic interactions,” West says. “We know that in some communities there’s an issue concerning trust between law enforcement and the community.”

After West's explanation of what the audience is watching, the scene shifts to two young women, with one imploring the other to speed because she's going to be late. The two get pulled over, leading to the video's first important lesson.

"Obviously, if I go over the speed limit, we're gonna get pulled over," says the driver, who's obviously never driven in Dallas.

As viewers learn later, the ensuing traffic stop shows what not to do, according to the curriculum, when you're pulled over by the cops. The women fumble with their phones, open the glove box and generally don't keep their hands where the officers can see them.

Following a Q-and-A about such subjects as what could happen if you get pulled over without a license (you may get arrested but you could just get a citation if an officer can look you up) and whether you're obligated to consent to a search of your car (no) and instructions from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo about how to file a complaint against an officer, the video shows what teens should do if stopped by the police. Here's a description from the accompanying instruction guide: