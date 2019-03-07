Texas Republicans Have Lost the Plot When It Comes to Illegal Voting

From the outside, it's hard to know what Texas Secretary of State David Whitley was thinking when he made his quixotic attempt to purge thousands of voters from the state's rolls late last month. Rather than just doing his job and making sure Texas' election machinery runs smoothly, Whitley chose to create a solution in search of a problem, sending a list of some 95,000 voters to county officials around the state for citizenship checks.

The move didn't work. Those checks seem unlikely to happen soon, if they ever do, and Whitley's official confirmation to his post is in jeopardy, all because he felt the need to protect Texas' elections from the heaps of illegal votes he believes threaten the state's democratic processes, despite the fact that they definitively don't.

It just doesn't make sense that Whitley would do what he did unless he believes what his fellow Republicans believe, according to a new poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune.