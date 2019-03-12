 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Texas is going to be fighting over voting rights forever, it seems.EXPAND
Texas is going to be fighting over voting rights forever, it seems.
Shutterstock

Secretary of State’s Office ‘Mistakenly’ Sends Out New Names for Citizenship Checks

Stephen Young | March 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Texas Secretary of State's Office confirmed late Monday afternoon that multiple Texas counties inadvertently received new names of potential noncitizen voters for possible investigation from the office Monday. A spokesman for the office blamed a vendor for the mix-up.

“Just like we told the counties and the court last week, this list maintenance process is still on pause. The test data that some counties had mistakenly received earlier today was the result of an issue with our vendor, which we immediately addressed with our vendor and the counties,” Sam Taylor said.

The names that went out Monday were compiled as part of a plan by Secretary of State David Whitley to send out monthly lists of potentially ineligible voters to county registrars around the state. His office is continuing to work out that process and wasn't ready to send out any data, Taylor said.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Travis and Williamson County officials told the Texas Tribune that they received new lists before being told to disregard them by the secretary of state's office.

“They said they sent the list in error and that we should disregard it,” Travis County Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant said.

Toni Pippins-Poole, Dallas County's registrar, is out of town and didn't return the Observer's request for an interview.

In late January, Whitley sent out a list of 95,000 registered voters that his office had drawn from Texas Department of Public Safety data to identify as potential noncitizens. As soon as the list went out to Texas' counties, advocacy groups began poking holes in the list, finding that thousands of those on it had become naturalized citizens after getting driver's licenses when they were legal residents.

The judge in one of the suits barred any of Texas' 254 counties from taking any action based on the list sent out by Whitley. A March 4 advisory from the secretary of state instructs county officials to hold off on investigating the citizenship status of any name that might be on a future monthly list without "prior court approval."

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Whitley as secretary of state in December. Thanks in large part to the debacle that's ensued following his issuing the initial list of potential non-voters, Whitley's confirmation in the Legislature has been a struggle. He passed the Senate Nominations Committee on a party-line vote but needs two-thirds of the Texas Senate to vote for his confirmation. Right now, he doesn't have it, as all 12 Democrats in the 31-seat chamber publicly opposed his nomination. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: