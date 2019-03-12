Secretary of State’s Office ‘Mistakenly’ Sends Out New Names for Citizenship Checks

Texas is going to be fighting over voting rights forever, it seems.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office confirmed late Monday afternoon that multiple Texas counties inadvertently received new names of potential noncitizen voters for possible investigation from the office Monday. A spokesman for the office blamed a vendor for the mix-up.

“Just like we told the counties and the court last week, this list maintenance process is still on pause. The test data that some counties had mistakenly received earlier today was the result of an issue with our vendor, which we immediately addressed with our vendor and the counties,” Sam Taylor said.

The names that went out Monday were compiled as part of a plan by Secretary of State David Whitley to send out monthly lists of potentially ineligible voters to county registrars around the state. His office is continuing to work out that process and wasn't ready to send out any data, Taylor said.