Texas Senate Wants More Teachers With Guns, No Red Flag Laws

Texas' Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security closed up shop Monday. Its final report follows the lead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by urging more guns in the state's schools and better mental health services for students who might become shooters. It shies away from recommending any concrete measures that might limit access to guns.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formed the committee this spring following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18. Over four meetings this summer, the committee heard from experts about how Texas could "harden" its schools by making them less accessible to shooters and arming more school employees, including teachers. Advocates also pushed the committee for better access to mental health resources for students and so-called "red flag" laws, which limit the availability of guns to high-risk individuals.

The senators' report proposes state funding for metal detectors in the state's public schools, as well as "alarm systems, cameras and hardened entrances." The committee also recommends that the state re-evaluate its building codes to make sure that schools are as fortress-like as the state wants them to be.