 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
After more than 30 years in the newspaper business, Robert Wilonsky is hanging it up.
After more than 30 years in the newspaper business, Robert Wilonsky is hanging it up.
Mike Brooks

Robert Wilonsky Is Quitting The Dallas Morning News

Stephen Young | March 11, 2020 | 3:57pm
AA

Robert Wilonsky's column Thursday in The Dallas Morning News will be his last as the paper's full-time city columnist.

After more than 30 years working for the Observer, LA Weekly and the Morning News, Wilonsky is moving on. He's taking a new day job as the communications director for Dallas' Heritage Auctions. Wilonsky will continue to contribute to the paper, according to a press release.

Related Stories

Wilonsky, an almost lifelong Dallas resident, left the Observer for the Morning News in 2012, leaving behind the Unfair Park news blog that he helped turn from an experiment into an institution.

At the Morning News, Wilonsky had his hand in everything, starting as the paper's digital managing editor but serving as its jack-of-all-things Dallas, covering City Hall, preservation and municipal odds-and-ends with a consistent eye on Dallas' future and its past. His new, occasional column for the DMN's op-ed page will be called "This City, I Swear."

"I am not running away, merely stepping aside to take on a different challenge at a new place — a rare opportunity after more than 30 years of doing one thing every single day," Wilonsky said in the press release announcing his departure. "It also affords me the chance to do something I could not while a full-time newspaper man — I can now serve on a board or commission at City Hall, and actually do a thing I could only write about from the sidelines.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >