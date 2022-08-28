The Great Dildo Heist, North Texas Capitol Rioter Convicted and Other Crime Headlines from August

From bounty hunters to bank robbers, from Bonnie and Clyde to the Newton Gang, Texas has a rich and well-documented history of outlandish crime stories. Historians have dedicated entire books to some of the state's most notorious crimes and criminal outfits.
Unsurprisingly, Texas offered several unsettling crime-related headlines this month. Here's a sample of some of the most disturbing and some of the most bizarre crime stories from August.
The Great Dildo Heist
The robbery at the Sexology Institute in San Antonio happened on June 30, but it didn’t make national headlines until more than halfway through August, when the New York Post published a security video of the heist, citing the San Antonio Express News.
The Post noted that three assailants made off with some $58,000 in sex toys, including “the world’s most extravagant” vibrator. That device alone was worth an estimated $10,000.
Weirder still, it all happened in broad daylight, and when they made off with trash bags full of dildos and other sex-shop miscellanea, the robbers hopped in an old pickup and peeled off.
Carrollton Capitol Rioter Found Guilty
David Lee Judd, a 36-year-old Carrollton resident, faced reckoning for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory.
On Tuesday, he was found guilty on felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.
As reported by The Dallas Morning News, Judd had previously posted a social media request for a ride to the Capitol riot, describing himself as a "Texas Patriot and American First Supporter."
He later deleted his Facebook account, but his phone held hundreds of photos he'd taken while the Capitol was being stormed. His sentencing is scheduled for late February.
Plano Woman Charged Over Racist Attack
On Thursday, the Plano Police Department announced the arrest of Esmeralda Upton over an incident in which she unleashed a racist tirade at a group of South Asian women, hit them and threatened to shoot them.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday night, was caught on tape in a series of videos that spread quickly on social media outlets.
In a press release, Plano PD said Upton had been charged with two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and terroristic threats. The department said it was also investigating the attack as a hate crime.
Trial Underway for Arlington Cop Who Fatally Shot Woman
Ravinder Singh, a former Arlington police officer, shot and killed 30-year-old Margarita "Maggie" Brooks three years ago while conducting a welfare check. This week, testimony began in Singh's trial on charges of criminally negligent homicide.
During the August 2019 incident, Singh found Brooks lying in a grassy area near a shopping center. Brooks' dog ran toward Singh, who fired three shots, one of which struck Brooks in the chest. She later died in the hospital.
If convicted, Singh could spend up to two years in state jail and incur a fine of up to $10,000. Brooks' father, a deputy fire chief in Arlington, has also filed a federal wrongful death suit against the city and Singh.
While testifying this week, her father, Troy Brooks, was asked asked how many children he has. "I have three left," he responded.
For his part, Rafael Sierra, one of Singh's attorneys, said in opening statements that the incident was a "tragic accident."
Anti-Abortion Advocate Nabbed in Pedophilia Sting
Lucas “Luke” Bowen, the former political director of one of the state’s leading anti-abortion advocacy groups, was arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sex with a minor online.
Texas Right to Life, where Bowen had worked, told the Observer that they canned him on Aug. 3, the same day authorities charged him.
Bowen has reportedly been released on $50,000 bail, according to The Courier of Montgomery County newspaper.
On social media, reproductive rights advocates and others pointed out that Texas Right to Life had controversially created a “whistleblower” website last year where private citizens could report anyone they suspected of violating the state’s abortion ban.