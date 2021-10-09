Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

This Sunday, Dallas Could See 'Severe Storms,' Including Isolated Tornadoes and Downpours

October 9, 2021 4:00AM

The warm start to October may be coming to an end this weekend.
The warm start to October may be coming to an end this weekend. Aaronjayjack, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
A wave of severe storms, including torrential rain, isolated tornadoes and gnarly gusts of wind, might hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area this Sunday evening, according to forecasters at AccuWeather.

The first week of October saw comfortably warm weather here in Dallas, but the bringers of bad news over at AccuWeather are now saying the “warm and tranquil start to the month” is about to come to a crashing end thanks to “the threat of severe storms [becoming] a growing concern in the days ahead.”

Naturally, we looked out the window at the Observer’s office, saw the sun still sizzling in the sky and had our doubts. So, we did what any crack team of self-respecting investigative journalists would do in such a situation: We pulled up WFAA weather prophet Pete Delkus’ Twitter page.

After spending 10 or so minutes (read: an hour, maybe more) looking at photos of his very handsome dog, a 10-week-old pup named Annie, we remembered that our editor had demanded an article about the weather and got back to business.

"There is a chance for some of those storms to be severe mainly with a wind/hail threat." - Pete Delkus, weather prophet

tweet this
As we expected, Pete had been ahead of the curve on Sunday’s weather. On Thursday night, he tweeted about the potential storms that could bookend our weekend with a major bummer.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Set to hit Sunday night and stretch into Monday morning, Pete said, “There is a chance for some of those storms to be severe mainly with a wind/hail threat.”

Hail is an obvious downer (park your ride in the garage, folks), but the AccuWeather report drums up a more ominous vision of our immediate future.

“All facets of severe weather will be possible,” it reads. “Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts, hail and even isolated tornadoes can accompany the strongest storms on Sunday.”

If we make it through Sunday without hail or, God forbid, isolated tornadoes, that doesn’t mean you should prepare to call in sick early next week and head to the lake for a day of beer guzzling and bronzing.

Texas Storm Chasers is reporting that another threat for “severe storms” is shaping up for Tuesday and Wednesday. “A powerful upper-level storm system will bring another chance for severe thunderstorms to Texas on Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday,” they wrote.

We’d urge you to dust off your galoshes, drag your rain coats out of storage and prepare yourself for all mayhem, but this is Texas, after all, and weather predictions are just about as dependable as Ted Cruz during a winter storm.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation