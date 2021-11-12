Mar-a-Lago Event Attendees Can Pay $50,000 for Dinner and a Photo with Trump and Ken Paxton

On Dec. 9, Trump's hosting an invite-only fundraiser for Paxton's reelection campaign. According to an invitation first published by Quorum Report, the $50,000 admission will get attendees the chance to have their photos taken and dine with Paxton and the former president. (You can only imagine the charming Christmas cards some attendees could be sending out to loved ones.)
After Trump lost to President Joe Biden last November, Paxton led the charge among conservative attorneys general around the country to challenge the electoral results in federal court. Trump may have long since left the White House, but Paxton's support for him hasn't wavered.
The Texas attorney general's loyalty might be paying dividends in his reelection campaign: Heading into the March 2022 Republican primary, he's enjoying solid approval ratings among "strong Republican voters," despite ongoing legal battles alleging he committed securities fraud and abused his office's power to court donations. (Trump endorsed the embattled Texas AG in July, giving him yet another leg up in a crowded GOP primary field.)
Typically, $50,000 is more than enough to buy admission to a presidential campaign fundraiser. By comparison, tickets to private, invite-only fundraisers for former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign typically ran around $36,000.
Paxton's already got a financial leg up on his primary opponents, with more than $6.8 million sitting in his campaign treasury, according to recent campaign finance filings. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Paxton’s closest competitor in polling and campaign funds, beat out Paxton during the last state campaign finance reporting period.
The Mar-a-Lago event also includes several tiers of donations below the $50,000 package.
For $25,000, second-tier guests will get their photo snapped with Paxton only, plus a private dinner and reception. For $10,000 guests get a photo and admission to the reception. $1,000 buys a spot at the reception, sans photos or food.
Meanwhile, East Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Tuesday he was exploring a possible run for the Paxton’s office.