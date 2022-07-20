Support Us

Trump, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Will Speak at CPAC Dallas

July 20, 2022 4:00AM

CPAC is coming back to Dallas for the second consecutive year.
For the second consecutive year, the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, will hold an annual gathering in Dallas.

Scheduled to take place at the Hilton Anatole Aug. 4–7, this year’s CPAC Dallas will include speeches by former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a slate of hardline Republicans from around the country.

Among those listed on the four-day convention’s website this year are former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who’s on trial for defying a subpoena from the Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot in January 2021, and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s been criticized for promoting QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who heads the right-wing Fidesz party and has led an anti-refugee push in Europe, is scheduled to deliver the opening speech at the convention. Orban’s government has also been accused of clamping down on civil society. Earlier this year, CPAC held an event in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

The list also includes Jack Posobiec, a far-right media personality. In the past, Posobiec promoted conspiracy theories, including the Pizzagate hoax that claimed high-profile Democrats were overseeing a child sex trafficking ring in a D.C. restaurant’s basement.

During the height of the pandemic, CPAC chair Matt Schlapp said that the annual conventions had been moved to Florida and Texas. “We refused to allow blue state, lockdown politicians to cancel #CPAC,” Schlapp tweeted in February, adding: “If you want to get business done, you have to go to a red state.”

CPAC held its convention last July at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, with attendees gathering under the theme "America UnCanceled.”

During last year's convention, Trump gave a 90-minute speech and repeated unfounded claims that the November 2020 presidential election had been rigged in now-President Joe Biden's favor. More than 1,000 people attended his speech.

A straw poll held at the time found that some 70% of attendees would still support Trump in another run for the White House.

This time around, CPAC dubbed its Dallas convention "Awake Not Woke." The event comes three months before midterm elections in November. 
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
