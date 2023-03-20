UPDATE: Two Injured, Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Arlington Lamar High School

Editor's note, 3/20/23, 11:18 a.m.: This story has been updated with new information provided by Arlington Police Department and news reports.
A juvenile suspect has been arrested after shooting two people on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, police say.
The Arlington Police Department tweeted at 7:41 a.m. on Monday, “This morning, we responded to Lamar High School to investigate a reported shooting that took place outside the school building. The scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody.”
NBC 5 reported that "Jesse Minton, with the Arlington Police Department, said one of the injured students was a juvenile male who was critically injured and was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The other injured student, Minton said, was a juvenile female who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after either being grazed by a bullet or hit by flying debris."
The report also noted "there are two full-time Arlington police officers assigned to the campus as school resource officers and that they were able to immediately aid in the response."
Details provided by Arlington police via Twitter at 9:48 a.m. state, "At around 6:55 this morning, APD responded to the Lamar HS campus after we received multiple reports of shots fired outside the school building."
The police also say that school was not in session at the time of the shooting, and they believe the shooter did not enter the building. The shooter was taken into custody by police "shortly after arriving on scene," said APD.
Arlington police announced at 10:41 a.m. that the school lockdown had been lifted and that students are being bused to the designated reunification center at Arlington ISD Athletic Center on Division Street, where parents and guardians can pick them up beginning at noon Monday.
The circumstances that led to the shooting and the suspect's identity are still unknown at this time. Arlington police say that more information will be released when it is available. This story is developing.