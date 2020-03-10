 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
A Frisco man is in isolation at home after Collin County health officials identified him as a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.EXPAND
A Frisco man is in isolation at home after Collin County health officials identified him as a "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Wiki Commons

Two More Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Collin County

Silas Allen | March 10, 2020 | 11:38am
AA

The wife and child of a Frisco man who tested "presumed positive" Monday for the novel coronavirus have also tested positive for the disease, Collin County officials said Tuesday.

County officials said the man traveled to Silicon Valley for business in late February. Santa Clara County, California, has been the site of one of the largest outbreaks of the disease in the United States.

On Monday afternoon, Collin County health officials tested the man's wife and four children, as well as one close family contact, after the man tested presumed positive, said Collin County Judge Chris Hill in a statement released Tuesday morning. The wife and a 3-year-old child were both confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. A school-aged child had an inconclusive test and is being retested, and all other members of the family tested negative.

Related Stories

On Monday, Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent a letter to parents saying the man was the father of a student at Tadlock Elementary School. Waldrip said the district was working with Collin and Denton county health officials to limit coronavirus exposure when students return next week from spring break.

The three family members are the only confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas. In the Houston area, 12 cases of the disease have been reported, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Over the weekend, Rice University officials announced they were canceling in-person classes and undergraduate labs after a university employee contracted the disease while traveling overseas.

Last week, Austin city officials announced they were canceling the annual SXSW festival out of concern over the virus.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >