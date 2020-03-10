Two More Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Collin County

The wife and child of a Frisco man who tested "presumed positive" Monday for the novel coronavirus have also tested positive for the disease, Collin County officials said Tuesday.
County officials said the man traveled to Silicon Valley for business in late February. Santa Clara County, California, has been the site of one of the largest outbreaks of the disease in the United States.
On Monday afternoon, Collin County health officials tested the man's wife and four children, as well as one close family contact, after the man tested presumed positive, said Collin County Judge Chris Hill in a statement released Tuesday morning. The wife and a 3-year-old child were both confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. A school-aged child had an inconclusive test and is being retested, and all other members of the family tested negative.
Three Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus in Collin County pic.twitter.com/inFPb16C7r— Judge Chris Hill (@JudgeChrisHill) March 10, 2020
On Monday, Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent a letter to parents saying the man was the father of a student at Tadlock Elementary School. Waldrip said the district was working with Collin and Denton county health officials to limit coronavirus exposure when students return next week from spring break.
The three family members are the only confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas. In the Houston area, 12 cases of the disease have been reported, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
Last week, Austin city officials announced they were canceling the annual SXSW festival out of concern over the virus.
