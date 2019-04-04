UTA Suspends Greek Social Events on Campus

The University of Texas at Arlington is suspending all social activities at its fraternities and sororities, university officials said Wednesday.

University officials didn't make the move in response to a single incident, but because of "concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community," said university spokesman Joe Carpenter.

Although the university is barring Greek organizations from holding social events, it isn't suspending the organizations themselves, Carpenter said. Organizations may still hold certain events like chapter business meetings and service projects, as long as they're coordinated in advance with UTA's Fraternity and Sorority Life Office or Student Affairs, he said.

The university will assemble a task force to review "the state of affairs within the fraternity and sorority community" and make recommendations for the future, Carpenter said.

"The university hopes this pause will be an opportunity to continue collaboration with current members and alumni to provide an opportunity to foster a commitment that is consistent with the university’s values," he said.

The university is home to 31 fraternity and sorority chapters.