U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw Slams Audience Member Who Asks about Quote Comparing Jesus with Superman

At a Montgomery County Tea Party event Monday night, Crenshaw was asked by a young female audience member to explain comments he made on a podcast. In the March 2020 episode, he seemed to compare Jesus Christ with a fictional hero, Superman.
Here's what the youthful speaker told the room full of attendees: "To anyone who hasn't heard, Crenshaw said, 'The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype. Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters, too. I could name a thousand: Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan.'”
Next, she addressed the congressman directly: “I can't wrap my head around this."
"Well, I’ll help you," Crenshaw curtly replied. "Put a period after the word 'Jesus' and don't question my faith.”
Crowd members weren’t too pleased with Crenshaw’s diss, which elicited jeers and “boos.”
Absolutely hilarious. @DanCrenshawTX falls apart when asked about a direct quote pic.twitter.com/58yDmAH4o9— SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 18, 2022
“Don’t talk to a kid like that, jerk!” a man yelled.
From there, Crenshaw attempted to qualify his knee-jerk jab, saying that in the quote in question, he never claimed Jesus wasn’t real.
“Is he the son of God?” one attendee interjected.
“Of course, he’s the son of God,” the Texas congressman said. “Of course he’s the son of God, and of course he’s real.”
Crenshaw also accused the speaker of twisting his words out of context, a move he said “is not very Christian.” From there, somewhat confusingly, onlookers screamed “let’s go, Brandon!” — Republican-speak for “fuck Joe Biden.”
Following the Montgomery County event, a clip of the terse exchange went viral on social media. Some speculated that the girl with whom Crenshaw had argued was 10, but others claimed she’s actually an 18-year-old volunteer for one of Crenshaw’s primary challengers, Jameson Ellis.
Regardless of her actual age, jokes soon flowed from the idea that Crenshaw had bickered with a kid. One meme posted by Republican strategist Seth Weathers shows Crenshaw as Batman striking Robin.
“I’m eleven years o…” Robin says.
“DO NOT QUESTION MY FAITH!” Cren-man replies, mid-slap.
The exchange between Crenshaw and the speaker was certainly "awkward," said Dr. Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University. Politicians should try to speak to a wide range of people in language they can understand, and "you just don't talk to an 11-year-old girl the same way you do" someone who's 40 or 70.
https://t.co/ZjFUy65zDN pic.twitter.com/D4Ogqx0xS1— SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 18, 2022
If the young speaker is indeed 10 or 11, her question was fairly refined, Jillson said. There's a chance that her parents helped her to dress it up a bit, although there's no way of knowing that for sure.
“I know what students sound like," he said, "and the answer was not all that crafty or effective for an adult politician."
This isn’t the first time Crenshaw has caught flak from the public. In August, he was called a “RINO” after saying Republicans are kidding themselves if they think the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
We had some questions for Crenshaw about the latest heckling, which we forwarded to his people. They didn’t respond, though, so we’re posting them here in case any of you plan to attend his next speaking engagement.
1. Here’s the quote the girl was referring to: “The important thing here is we have societal hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype. Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters, too. You could name a thousand, you know? Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan. All of these people embody certain attributes that the American people think, 'This is good.'” Still, you tried to say the girl was twisting your words out of context. How so?Crenshaw probably won’t care for these questions, judging by how he reacted to that 10- (or maybe 18-) year-old speaker. Then again, as one of the preeminent leaders in the war on cancel culture, maybe ol’ Crenny’s skin will have thickened before his next challenge.
2. Superman is a fictional hero. By listing Superman and Jesus ahead of Ronald Reagan and Rosa Parks, your wording seems to imply that the former two are not, in fact, “real.” Can you see why someone would read it that way?
3. If Jesus is indeed a hero akin to Superman, would he belong to the Marvel or DC universe? Why?
4. Many have condemned the way you talked to the person asking the question. Is that how you speak to all constituents with whom you disagree, or just young girls?
5. What’s your opinion on the Establishment Clause?
6. After getting booed and “Let’s Go Brandon”-ed, how did the rest of the night go? Do you think you won over any voters?
7. What do you think Jesus would say about gerrymandering?
8. Where do you go to church?
9. What’s your favorite Bible verse, or is it too personal?
10. WWJD?