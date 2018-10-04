 


Terrance Williams sat on the curb after falling off his electric bike.EXPAND
Terrance Williams sat on the curb after falling off his electric bike.
Frisco Police Department

Terrance Williams Is Getting Close to the End of the Road With the Cowboys

Stephen Young | October 4, 2018 | 4:00am
Before the season, an argument could've been made that Terrance Williams was going to be the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver in 2018. Despite underachieving during his first five years in Arlington, Williams had a chance to escape Dez Bryant's shadow for the first time. He still had the game-breaking speed, too, that the Cowboys offense needed if it was going to stretch the field and open running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott.

By Wednesday, just over four weeks into the Cowboys' regular-season campaign, that argument was looking really stupid. For the second straight day, Williams missed practice after having been inactive for the Cowboys' 26-24 win over the Lions on Sunday. Through the season's first three games, Williams caught just two passes for 18 yards.

Before Sunday's contest, Williams had played in all 83 games for which he'd been on the Cowboys' roster.

Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Williams was dealing with off-the-field issues.

"We'll see," Garrett said after being asked whether Williams would practice. "Terrance was here yesterday, he was here this morning, he's working through a couple of issues off the field so we'll just see his availability as the day goes on."

Throughout the offseason and early fall, Williams and the Cowboys have reportedly been waiting for the NFL to make its final decision on whether to discipline the Baylor product for a public-intoxication arrest in May.

Williams was arrested after flipping head first over the handlebars of his electric bike as he attempted to find his blue 2017 Lamborghini Huracan, which cops had found wrecked and abandoned earlier in the evening.

Williams also had foot surgery during the offseason, complicating his preparation for 2018.

As things stand, it's possible Williams has played his last down for the Cowboys. The team has already signed Brice Butler to beef up its receiving depth, and Butler got the nod over Williams for the Lions game. Then there's the looming specter of Bryant, who's made it clear on social media this week that he would love to rejoin the Cowboys, if given the opportunity. 

If this is the end for Williams, it's worth taking a moment to remember him in happier times. Here's his best ever play in the white and blue, converting third-and-forever with a little help from Tony Romo in 2014 against the Seahawks.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

