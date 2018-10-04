Terrance Williams Is Getting Close to the End of the Road With the Cowboys

Before the season, an argument could've been made that Terrance Williams was going to be the Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver in 2018. Despite underachieving during his first five years in Arlington, Williams had a chance to escape Dez Bryant's shadow for the first time. He still had the game-breaking speed, too, that the Cowboys offense needed if it was going to stretch the field and open running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott.

By Wednesday, just over four weeks into the Cowboys' regular-season campaign, that argument was looking really stupid. For the second straight day, Williams missed practice after having been inactive for the Cowboys' 26-24 win over the Lions on Sunday. Through the season's first three games, Williams caught just two passes for 18 yards.