You Thought It Was Fall in North Texas? The Endless Summer Would Like a Word.

After all, it was one of the hottest summers on record in North Texas. Who wouldn't want to celebrate the end of that?
We hate to break it to you, but you relished a touch too fast, friend, as did we. Texas has a way of punishing those of us who make assumptions about the seasons. High temperatures will climb back into the 90s over the weekend, and early next week they’re expected to flirt with the triple digits.
Although September average highs usually hover around 89 in Dallas, the weather folks at WFAA say Saturday will hit 92 degrees, Sunday 94, Monday 97 and Tuesday 98.
Although we’ve started to get used to lows dipping into the 60s over the last week, we can say goodbye to all that – at least for the next week.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, meteorologists say the lows will stay firmly in the mid- to high 70s.
You're probably wondering what's to thank for our collective sense of letdown, and it's a fair question. Well, WFAA says a "gradual southerly shift in our air will bring back moisture from the Gulf."
Summer heat will continue next week with lows generally in the 70s and highs mainly in the middle and upper 90s. DFW will be close to its record high temperature of 99 for September 21st (set in 1956 and tied in 2005). Stay hydrated and stay cool! #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/nU3gJPPmXb— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) September 16, 2022
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts the heat index early next week could make highs feel like the low 100s.
In effect, you ought to dress accordingly and mentally steel yourself against what we've got in store: a stretch of hot, humid and muggy weather.
Worse still, your galoshes and umbrellas are worthless for a while. There's just about no chance of rain in the coming days.
At this point, you're likely searching for a sliver of hope on the horizon. Here's all we can offer: Starting Wednesday, the high temperatures will gradually begin to slump again. (Wednesday feels awfully far away, doesn’t it?)
Still, it could be worse. We could be launched back in time a month or two and left to toil under the sun all over again, with temperatures well above 100 and wildfires chewing up large swaths of the state.