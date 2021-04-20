10 Fun Dallas Coffee Shops to Socialize, Caffeinate or Chill In

Golden Boy Coffee is a locally owned coffee and wine bar; it's like bookends, the beginning and end of your day.

As life begins to return to some semblance of normal, we can’t wait for coffee shops to be more than quick stops for morning fuel. The coffee shop as a gathering place is one of the things we missed most in the past year.

Cafes all around Dallas are welcoming us back on their patios and inside. Events are returning to The Wild Detectives and open mic night and concerts are back at Opening Bell Coffee. If you're a west-sider, or like a road trip, we recently visited the inspiring Black Coffee in Fort Worth and you should too. Whether you need a place with free WiFi to work or study or just a place to socialize, here are 10 Dallas coffee shops that bring the fun.

EXPAND Ascension has two new cold brews: almond rose and salted vanilla cream. Kristina Rowe

Ascension Coffee 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 200 Crescent Court, (Uptown), 14131 Midway Road (Addison), 3121 Olympus Blvd. (Coppell) with additional locations in Frisco and Fort Worth 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 200 Crescent Court, (Uptown), 14131 Midway Road (Addison), 3121 Olympus Blvd. (Coppell) with additional locations in Frisco and Fort Worth

Each location of Ascension Coffee has its own look and vibe, but they all offer great coffee and notable food. Their recently released spring menu includes rosemary cheddar scones as well as delicious beverages including almond rose and salted vanilla cream cold brews.

There’s room to spread out in their expansive space at The Star in Frisco. The location at The Sound at Cypress Waters has plenty of room to sit inside, and the outdoor patio flows out to the large outside space on the waterfront.

Communion Neighborhood Cooperative 514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson 514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson

Just a few spaces down from Lockwood Distillery, this specialty coffee shop in Richardson is barista-driven with a real emphasis on community. The shop’s multi-roaster coffee program offers brews from Merit Coffee, Edison Coffee and Monacle Coffee.

The coffee shop is right at home alongside a coworking space, while a restaurant serves breakfast and lunch daily.

EXPAND The new Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea has a fair theme – meaning funnel cake snacks. Jennifer Boomer Photography

One of the newest coffee shops in town is really bringing the fun with its fair-themed patio and interior. Along with coffees from multiple roasters and a wide selection of teas, there’s kombucha on tap and at the brew bar.

If you get hungry while you’re hanging out, they have sandwiches, burritos, toasts and more. Sandwiches and salads are great for lunch, or try the funnel cake fries for a happy snack.

Fiction Coffee 1623 N. Hall St. (Old East Dallas) 1623 N. Hall St. (Old East Dallas)

Fiction Coffee's Hall Street location is a small space with a big heart. There’s coffee for everyone here from the guzzler to the aficionado. Special “Fictional Drinks” change every season, and right now you can enjoy The Alchemist, a double espresso with Topo Chico, juniper and honey-rosemary.

In September, Fiction Coffee will launch a new location at Bogart, a mixed-use destination at 4621 Ross Ave. in Old East Dallas. The building has art installations throughout, and Fiction Coffee’s spot will include an expansive patio space where you can grab a coffee and hang out seven days a week, during and outside regular business hours.

EXPAND The patio here is a great place for coffee, wine or ice cream. And remember, it's absolutely nobody's business if you have all three at once. Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park) 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park)

When you need delivery or grab-and-go, Foxtrot Markets have you covered, all day every day with breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Whenever that urgent need for ice cream (or beer or wine) strikes, it’s easy to tackle with all the shop’s options.

"Anytime" is the buzzword for their coffee too, with all day (and into the evening) hours so you can enjoy a cup of coffee with a meal or while you shop. They have locally roasted Oak Cliff Coffee beans, and both shops have outdoor spaces where you can relax for a while amid the day’s rush.

Golden Boy Coffee and Wine Bar 171 North Denton Tap Road (Coppell), 5880 TX-121 (Plano) and an additional location in Denton 171 North Denton Tap Road (Coppell), 5880 TX-121 (Plano) and an additional location in Denton

Trey Suire and Andrew Cunningham, who worked together at Ascension Coffee, opened a coffee shop of their own in Denton in February 2019 and have since expanded to three locations.

The company is focused on serving ethically sourced coffee and tea, and each shop offers housemade treats made with local ingredients. Signature drinks include a Honey Bear Latte with cinnamon and local honey, and the Golden Latte with turmeric and cream of coconut. The food menu includes breakfast tacos, pocket sandwiches and more.

The latest of these barista-owned shops opened in February next door to The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. Patio space there flows onto the cheerful boardwalk where ample seating space offers you plenty of room to enjoy your favorite brews and bites outdoors. This location will add beer and wine to its menu soon.

Study space is a must for the college crowd, and Herb’s House welcomes anyone who needs a comfortable place to work or gather. The patio and dining area offer plenty of space, and if you need more room, there’s event space or work areas to rent.

The shop has embraced social media and has us laughing with their celebration of obscure holidays like National Sorry Charlie Day and National Joe Day. This month, they even created their own holiday, National Become a Herbie Day to celebrate their loyalty program and app. Fun merchandise including T-shirts, caps and mugs have been highlighted as instant win prizes and rewards point purchases in the app.

Houndstooth Coffee 1900 N Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson), 1878 Sylvan Ave., No. E150, (West Dallas) and 9730 North Central Expressway (Northeast Dallas) 1900 N Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson), 1878 Sylvan Ave., No. E150, (West Dallas) and 9730 North Central Expressway (Northeast Dallas)

Houndstooth Coffee knows that coffee is an integral part of our lives, and their motto “the Pattern of Coffee and People” recognizes how that daily experience affects us. They know a lovely place to sip coffee is part of that experience, and each shop in Dallas brings its own flavor to the brand.

Its tiny house shop at The Hill shopping center has a cleverly concealed patio out back, while the Henderson Avenue location is a prime people-watching spot. The location at Sylvan Thirty was named the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas in 2018.

Murray Street Coffee 103 Murray St. (Deep Ellum) 103 Murray St. (Deep Ellum)

Murray Street Coffee celebrated its 15-year anniversary in 2020, and that wasn’t the first year to bring its owners ups and downs. Street closures in 2010 slowed business, and financial challenges in 2014 almost did them in.

This year, Liz and Doug Davis were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and Doug was hospitalized for several weeks. Despite this, the shop remained open for order-at-the-door and to-go service, manned by baristas and supported by a raft of loyal locals.

Someday, we’ll be able to hang out inside the quirky two-story shop that’s full of sunlight and character.

EXPAND White Rhino Coffee got its start in Ceder Hill and can now behind throughout North Texas. Lauren Drewes Daniels

White Rhino Coffee 233 W. 7th St. No. 120 (Bishop Arts), 2909 Thomas Ave. (Uptown) and 230 W. Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill with additional locations in Arlington, Red Oak and Waxahachie plus more opening soon 233 W. 7th St. No. 120 (Bishop Arts), 2909 Thomas Ave. (Uptown) and 230 W. Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill with additional locations in Arlington, Red Oak and Waxahachie plus more opening soon

This local chain started as a side hustle, a single location in Cedar Hill from attorney Chris Parvin. After 15 years, the chain is charging forward with six stores open and more coming soon.

The Bishop Arts location is in a mixed-use building facing 7th Street, while the Uptown location is in a restored historic house, much like the original in Cedar Hill. In Red Oak, the coffee shop is inside Oaks Church.

Every location of White Rhino is meant to be a place for people to come together, and all have all-day hours, although times vary by location. In addition to an extensive menu of coffee and tea, there’s food available all day, from small bites to significant breakfast and lunch offerings. Best of all, there’s a yummy brunch menu available on weekends at the Bishop Arts and Uptown locations. (Editor's note: their chewy chocolate coconut cookie is amazing.)



