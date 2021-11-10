A Peek at 2 New Restaurants, Hops & Hens and Pegasus Pizza, at the Omni Downtown

Executive sous chef Erik Carlson, who has been with Omni Dallas since 2018, will oversee both restaurants.
“My favorite part of working with Omni Dallas is the diversity of menus and being empowered to experiment and get creative while working with a large team of talented chefs. We look forward to Dallasites and hotel guests alike tasting our creations at these two new restaurants,” Carlson said in a release.
Their Texan fried chicken sandwich is topped with barbecue sauce, bacon, crispy onions. The Chicken Ranch has bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle and herb ranch. The TX Hot is tossed in their hot sauce, topped with kale slaw and H&H sauce and pickles.
They've gone all-in on the sauces; there's an IPA honey mustard, herb Ranch, H&H Sauce and a red hot sauce, all house-made.
Their Hen House Tots are a meal topped with a beer cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, red hot sauce and herb ranch.
For those looking for something on the lighter side, Hops & Hens offers chopped Caesar and chopped Cobb salads with either grilled or fried chicken. Guests can wash it all down with more than 15 local rotating draft beers while they enjoy the view of downtown.
In contrast with Hops & Hens’ beer collection, Pegasus Pizza has a full bar with a robust wine program featuring more than six wines on tap, ten wines by the glass and seasonally inspired sangrias.
Hops & Hens will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and Pegasus Pizza will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Complimentary self-parking is available for Restaurants on Lamar guests.
Hops & Hens (at the Omni Hotel), 555 S. Lamar St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday; Pegasus Pizza 5 to 10 p.m.Tuesday – Saturday