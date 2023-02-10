Dinner at Georgie by Curtis Stone Makes for a Happy Birthday

Another year, another birthday celebration, and this time we opted for Georgie, the upscale restaurant on Travis Street. Initial excitement at dining at a spot dedicated to a character from one of our favorite childhood books gave way to a realization that this Georgie was the creation of Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, whose restaurants Maude (named for his paternal grandmother) and Gwen (for his maternal grandmother) in Southern California have both been awarded a Michelin star.
Georgie was founded by Curtis and his brother Luke Stone, and because they ran out of grandmothers it's named for Luke’s daughter rather than the shy ghost of kiddie lit. Like its Californian brethren, Georgie also contains a butcher shop and deli that serves sandwiches and operates on a different schedule, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. But on this night, we were here for dinner helmed by executive chef Christian Dortch.
Eater Award for best new design in 2019.
For our mains, we decided on red meat: the tri-tip and the filet. The tri-tip was 14 ounces of Rosewood wagyu beef that was perfectly cooked to medium rare with a flavorful bark. It came with molcajete salsa and a dome of avocado.
The filet was a 6-ounce cut of 100% grass-fed beef from Australia. It was an undercooked medium with a slightly caramelized crust that, while good, was not remarkable. It was served with a medley of roasted peppers.
Our side was creamed endive, which arrived in a little tureen full of the richly roasted puréed vegetable. A little went a long way, and it was extremely good.
4514 Travis St., No. 132 (Knox District). Monday – Thursday, 4:30–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4:30–11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 6–9 p.m.