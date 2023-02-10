Support Us

Dinner at Georgie by Curtis Stone Makes for a Happy Birthday

February 10, 2023 4:00AM

A 14-ounce Rosewood wagyu tri-tip is served with molcajete salsa and avocado. Hank Vaughn
Another year, another birthday celebration, and this time we opted for Georgie, the upscale restaurant on Travis Street. Initial excitement at dining at a spot dedicated to a character from one of our favorite childhood books gave way to a realization that this Georgie was the creation of Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, whose restaurants Maude (named for his paternal grandmother) and Gwen (for his maternal grandmother) in Southern California have both been awarded a Michelin star.

Georgie was founded by Curtis and his brother Luke Stone, and because they ran out of grandmothers it's named for Luke’s daughter rather than the shy ghost of kiddie lit. Like its Californian brethren, Georgie also contains a butcher shop and deli that serves sandwiches and operates on a different schedule, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. But on this night, we were here for dinner helmed by executive chef Christian Dortch.
An award-wining interior design provides a pleasant atmosphere for the meal.
Hank Vaughn
After taking advantage of the complimentary valet parking, we entered through mahogany doors and found ourselves in a warm and inviting dining area that was designed by architectural firm GRT and received an Eater Award for best new design in 2019.
The Huckleberry: Double Cross vodka, Piggyback bourbon, lemon, berries and ginger.
Hank Vaughn
We started with a couple of cocktails, an old fashioned and a Huckleberry, which was mixed with vodka, bourbon, lemon, berries and ginger and served in a Collins glass. The old fashioned had unexpected floral notes, and the Huckleberry was a good combo of sweet and tart, not overpowering.
Sausage, the chef’s daily selection, with fennel kraut and Thai black mustard.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered the sausage for our starter, which is described as chef’s daily selection with fennel kraut and Thai black mustard. The sausage seemed to be of a mild Italian variety with a texture that wasn’t too coarse or too compact, and the kraut and mustard proved to be the perfect accompaniment. A warm hunk of good bread and whipped butter for spreading was also provided and did not disappoint.
Even the bread gets kudos.
Hank Vaughn
Seared foie gras, vichyssoise, caviar and a charcuterie plate are other starter options.

For our mains, we decided on red meat: the tri-tip and the filet. The tri-tip was 14 ounces of Rosewood wagyu beef that was perfectly cooked to medium rare with a flavorful bark. It came with molcajete salsa and a dome of avocado.

The filet was a 6-ounce cut of 100% grass-fed beef from Australia. It was an undercooked medium with a slightly caramelized crust that, while good, was not remarkable. It was served with a medley of roasted peppers.
A 6-ounce filet of 100% Australian grass-fed beef.
Hank Vaughn
Other protein options included venison loin, Berkshire pork chop, snapper, chicken and agnolotti pasta.

Our side was creamed endive, which arrived in a little tureen full of the richly roasted puréed vegetable. A little went a long way, and it was extremely good.
Creamed endive.
Hank Vaughn
For dessert, we settled upon the pavlova: a meringue-based delicacy originating in Australia with a crisp outer crust and a soft and light interior. It was flavored with blood orange, pistachio and coconut. Not too sweet, not too heavy, it was a fitting ending to a relaxing evening.
Pavlova, flavored with blood orange, pistachio and coconut.
Hank Vaughn
Georgie also offers a five-course tasting menu at $150 with optional wine pairings that deserves some serious consideration. It would be interesting to see what Stone would serve; there are (hopefully) more birthdays and anniversaries yet to celebrate. If we can’t celebrate with Georgie by Robert Bright, then Georgie by Curtis Stone will have to do.

4514 Travis St., No. 132 (Knox District). Monday – Thursday, 4:30–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4:30–11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., 6–9 p.m.
